Adam Bohanan Bares His Heart Covering "Think I'm In Love With You" | The Voice Playoffs | NBC

Snoop Shows Off His Jump Roping Skills and More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Snoop Shows Off His Jump Roping Skills and More Hilarious Outtakes | The Voice | NBC

Find out which members of Team Snoop are going to the Live Shows and which ones are going home on Season 26 of The Voice.

Who Got Eliminated from Team Snoop on The Voice Season 26 Playoffs & Who's Going to Live Shows?

Season 26 of The Voice continued to heat up Monday with the second night of Playoffs, the penultimate stage of NBC's hit musical competition series.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The stakes, of course, are even higher now; only the best singers advance to the Live Shows, which will determine the winner of the entire season. Along with Team Reba, the night belonged to Team Snoop, who invited guest mentor Simone Biles (yes, that Simone Biles) to offer up insight and feedback to Jeremy Beloate, Christina Eagle, Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyn Stancil, and Mikaela Ayira.

RELATED: The Sweet Reason Snoop Dogg Says He Felt “Infatuated” Meeting Sting

Snoop brought in the Olympic gold medalist "because the things that she went through, goes through, and how she has to prepare herself, this is what these Artists are actually experiencing," the Coach explained.

"I'm a huge music fan. I love The Voice," added Biles. "I know the hard work and dedication that it takes when you're an amateur and then you decide to go professional. You just to have make sure that they believe in themselves."

The Voice Season 26 Playoffs: Team Snoop Results

Aliyah Khaylyn, Austyns Stancil, Christina Eagle, Mikaela Ayira, and Jeremy Beloate appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16 "The Playoffs Part 2". Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Who is moving to The Voice Live Shows on Team Snoop?

Jeremy Beloate (singing "The Impossible Dream," Josh Groban version)

Jeremy Beloate on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Christina Eagle (singing "Fancy" by Reba McEntire)

Christina Eagle on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Who got eliminated from Team Snoop on The Voice?

Aliyah Khaylyn (singing "I Have Nothing" by Whitney Houston)

Aliyah Khaylyn on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Austyns Stancil (singing "Adore" by Prince)

Austyns Stancil on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Mikaela Ayira (singing "Love" by Keyshia Cole)

Mikaela Ayira on The Voice Season 26 Episode 16. Photo: Griffin Nagel/NBC

Catch new weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays. Miss an episode? Not to worry — stream it on Peacock the very next day!