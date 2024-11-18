How Jeremy Beloate Got a Snoop Steal After His Knockout Caused “Chills" Up Arms & Legs

Beloate's cover of "Golden Hour" by JVKE was enough to land him a spot in the Playoffs.

Team Bublé member Jeremy Beolate officially switched sides on Monday night's episode of The Voice, following a Season 26 Knockout against Kira Vega and Sofronio Vasquez. Before Jeremy could leave the stage and head for home after his elimination, he found himself Stolen by Snoop Dogg, "because I've seen something I can help him with," the first-time Coach said.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

"I'm looking forward to finding the best record that can highlight his vocals," Snoop continued. "That way, he can have a big moment, a subtle moment ... something that can really get him over the top. When it comes to the Playoffs, Team Snoop has really got me on the edge of my seat. I'm emotionally connected to the growth and development of these artists I've been working with. Just seeing them take those steps to becoming real artists."

RELATED: All About Snoop Dogg's Loving Relationship with His Daughter, Cori Broadus

"Jeremy's voice is so pure," said Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson, who was so impressed, she threw a piece of paper at Beloate during the Knockout rehearsals. "It's such a beautiful instrument and he has those operatic tones. His range was so expansive, it did not end. And I'm like, 'This is what you're starting with Michael? Really...?'"

Jeremy Beloate scores Team Snoop Save with cover of JVKE's "Golden Hour" during The Voice Season 26 Knockouts

Jeremy Beloate, Kiara Vega and Sofronio Vasquez on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Beloate, a 25-year-old from Memphis, Tennessee chose "Golden Hour" by JVKE due to how it reminds him of his grandparents — Barry and Betty — "cute, Mississippi bumpkins," who were high school sweethearts and married for 60 years.

"They had this electric love," he explained to Coach Bublé and Hudson. "Also being on The Voice, I really embraced my identity and sexuality. I live in New York and nannied for two dads. Just the representation of that, I was like, ‘I can be a dad.’ I’ve always wanted to be a dad, but I didn’t know if it was possible because I’d never seen it. And now, [I'm] thinking about, ‘This is the love I ultimately want.’"

Snoop felt the love and passion right away, describing Jeremy's performance as "the best" out of the three. "The way you sung, the energy you brought, the choice of song showed highlights of who you are and what you could become," he said, going on to foreshadow his Steal. "I was over here like, 'If Bublé slips up and doesn't pick him, I may Save him.' But that's neither here no there. Great job!"

RELATED: A Mega-Famous Advisor Is Joining Team Gwen on The Voice Playoffs

Coach Gwen Stefani echoed that praise, stating: "I'm just blown away by you, Jeremy. Like what Snoop was saying, I had chills up my arms, up my legs ... Jeremy blew me away."

Artist Sofronio Vasquez won the Knockout round with a cover of "You Don't Have to Say You Love Me” by Dusty Springfield and will be moving on to the Playoffs alongside Beloate. Kira Vega, who sang “Call Out My Name” by The Weeknd, was ultimately sent home, but Coach Bublé insisted they keep in touch, promising to help the contestant with her post-Voice journey.

Catch new weekly episodes of The Voice on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Miss an episode? Not to worry — stream it on Peacock the very next day!