A Mega-Famous Advisor Is Joining Team Gwen on The Voice Playoffs

Team Gwen is getting a boost from the superstar also known as mgk.

Season 26 of The Voice is surging toward the Playoffs round, which means every Artist who’s made it this far in the competition is absolutely loaded with talent.

What they might need a little help with, though, is refining their musical style and stagecraft — and for that, enter the Playoff Advisors. The first one, for Gwen Stefani's team, is the superstar known to millions as mgk: Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly joins Team Gwen as a Playoff Advisor on The Voice Season 26

Machine Gun Kelly attends Univision's 36th Premio Lo Nuestro at Kaseya Center on February 22, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Mireya Acierto/WireImage

No doubt about it: The Coach whom mgk is squadding up with fits right into his pop-punk and hip-hop style. Gwen Stefani and her Playoff Artists will be the lucky beneficiaries of his expertise as The Voice rounds the corner toward its highest stakes yet.

About Machine Gun Kelly

Born in 1990 as Colson Baker (a name he still uses professionally), mgk got his earliest musical start as a word-of-mouth mixtape sensation. Well-traveled in childhood and fluent in multiple languages and musical genres, he grew an enormous early-2010s following on the strength of Lace Up, his 2012 hip-hop studio album debut.

mgk hasn’t confined his career only to hip-hop. His 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall, swerved deep into a punk-infused pop aesthetic.

These days, the music itself is only one piece of a much bigger mgk celebrity craze. He's appeared across screens, both big and small, including an ongoing comedy role as an ex-gig hand in Roadies, a big part in 2019’s streaming thriller Bird Box (opposite Sandra Bullock), and, in 2019, in his most notable part as none other than rocker Tommy Lee in the Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt.

In 2021, mgk (as Colson Baker) starred opposite Megan Fox in the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, touching off a huge celebrity romance that’s kept the tabloid side of the internet in a state of perpetual buzz. In November of 2024, Fox revealed that she and Kelly are expecting a child — their second shared pregnancy after Fox had suffered an earlier miscarriage.