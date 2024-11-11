Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma Is Nearly Blake Shelton's Height in Sweet Family Photo

Mary McAvoy & Michael Alexandersson Turn Up The Heat With "I Only Have Eyes For You" | Voice Battles

Gwen Stefani's kids are growing up so fast!

The NFL's Arizona Cardinals had a few famous faces in attendance for their home game on November 10: Blake Shelton, Stefani, and two of her three sons, Zuma and Apollo! The team's official Instagram account captured a handful of photos of the family taking in the sights and sounds of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Unsurprisingly, the fam looked like they had a great time!

Shelton and 16-year-old Zuma are rocking matching Cardinals hats (the country stars favorite NFL team), and honestly, we give it only a few more months before Zuma is just as tall as his stepdad. Stefani and Apollo chose to wear team jerseys in an equally adorable choice.

It's another wholesome stepfather-son moment between the two. Just last month, Shelton gave him the ultimate 16th birthday gift, as Stefani memorably explained during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"At the ranch there was an old truck that was Blake's dad's. And his dad has passed, but it was sitting there, no dashboard, rusted apart…[Zuma's] been begging for that truck for like, years," Stefani explained. "He ended up getting the truck last year. Blake gave it to him, put a dashboard in."

The family turned out to be the Cardinals' good luck charm. The home team soundly defeated the New York Jets, 31-6. (Something tells us Stefani, Shelton, and the boys will be welcomed back whenever they want.)

Attending an NFL game is the perfect way to calm one's nerves, especially when you happen to be one of the Coaches of Season 26 of The Voice…

The competition heats up on The Voice with Battles looming

Gwen Stefani on The Voice Season 26 Episode 7. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

This week on The Voice introduces the first round of the three-way Knockouts round of the competition. In the Knockouts, the Artists will compete against two of their teammates by performing a song of their choice. The Coaches can only pick one of their Artists to advance to the Playoffs, but they do have one Save and one Steal to use in this round if they choose.

In other words, the competition is heating up, and all eyes are on Stefani, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg as they compete for Season 26 supremacy. Viewers can expect nothing less than the best performances of the Season as each Artist tries to advance in the competition.

But that's not all. Fans are in for a treat this week as Jennifer Hudson and Sting join the Coaches as "Mega Mentors" during the Knockouts. It's all starting on Monday, November 11.