Blake Shelton Sweetly Gifted His Late Dad's Truck to Gwen Stefani's Son (DETAILS)

The Voice Coach Gwen Stefani's son Zuma Rossdale got the best present ever for his 16th birthday: His very own truck, a family heirloom. It was a gift from his stepdad, former The Voice Coach Blake Shelton, and receiving it was a dream come true. Read the full story, below.

Gwen Stefani's son got the best gift from stepdad Blake Shelton

When the family moved to Oklahoma, Shelton bought Stefani's three boys — Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo — kid-sized cars to drive around their property. But with his milestone birthday coming up, her middle son, Zuma, had his eye on one vehicle in particular.

"At the ranch there was an old truck that was Blake’s dad’s. And his dad has passed, but it was sitting there, no dashboard, rusted apart…[Zuma's] been begging for that truck for like, years," Stefani said in an interview on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "He ended up getting the truck last year. Blake gave it to him, put a dashboard in."

Shelton's father, Dick Shelton, died in 2012.

Stefani went on to explain the teen honored another special woman in Shelton's life.: "[Zuma] called the truck Dorothy, which is Blake’s mom’s name." Lovely.

What Blake Shelton's said about helping raise Gwen Stefani's three boys

Shelton has always taken his role as a stepdad to Zuma, Kingston, and Apollo, very seriously. "I've had stepparents," the singer reflected during a conversation on TODAY. "I think, in some ways, it's more difficult. I try to be careful about when to step in and be smart about when to step back, but no matter what, always be there if I'm needed," he added.

“I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore," he explained to Access in January 2023. "Even to the small little things when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always,‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?'"

The Barmageddon host also told People how his priorities shifted after marrying a mom. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again...The kids see me as a very important person in their life...[When they ask,] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."

Blake gave Gwen the sweetest birthday shout-out

Zuma's not the only birthday milestone in the family. In honor of the "Rich Girl" singer turning 55 on October 3, Shelton posted the sweetest candids to Instagram, writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my favorite girl.. my pretty girl @gwenstefani!!!!! I LOVE YOU!!!!!"

As if the exclamation points didn't make his feelings abundantly clear, he uploaded heartwarming shots of the pair together, with Stefani in his lap and singing a duet on stage,

Happy birthday, Gwen!