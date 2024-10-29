Sofronio Vasquez’s “Beautiful,” “Force of Nature” Battle Stuns Coaches: "WOW"

Season 26 of The Voice is well into the Battles, where two Artists from the same team go head-to-head for a chance to compete in the Knockouts. Coaches have to be strategic, pairing up their Artists so that the best filter to the top without eliminating a potential winner. Of course, sometimes you throw caution to the wind because you just want to see what two stellar Artists can do together.

“I picked Aliyah [Khaylyn] vs Sofronio [Vasquez]. They are two of the strongest singers in this whole competition. I want to see them go up against each other because both of them are phenomenal,” said Michael Bublé.

During the Blind Auditions, Vasquez locked down a 4-Chair Turn and a prediction from Bublé, “I think you’re going to help me win this competition.” Khaylyn, meanwhile, pulled three chairs of her own during the Blinds and packed a powerhouse voice to match. The only question is which of them will outshine the other and represent Team Bublé in the Knockouts.

Sofronio Vasquez and Aliyah Khaylyn's The Voice Battle

Sofronio Vasquez and Aliyah Khaylyn appear on The Voice Season 26 Episode 10. Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

The two Artists didn’t disappoint during their Battle, delivering a standout version of Celine Dion's "The Power of Love." Each Artist had their turn taking the lead while the other ran harmonies, and they created an on-stage chemistry that reinforced the lyrics and tone.

“The power of love… that was beautiful to see y’all work together. It wasn’t about competition; you allowed each other to have those moments to stretch out. Great job,” Snoop Dogg said.

“I think this was the performance of the night. You’re both so talented, with your unique voices that when y’all sang together it gave me chills,” said Reba McEntire. “I just absolutely loved it, way to go.”

While all three of the competing Coaches had lovely things to say about both Artists, none of them had any useful direction for Bublé. He had backed himself into a corner, and only he could get himself out.

“I literally put two of the strongest singers that I had been lucky enough to have on my team in this competition, and I needed to see what was going to happen when the lights came on… The winner of this Battle is Sofronio,” Bublé said. “Sofronio is impossible to not get picked. He is humble, kind, and one of the most gifted vocalists I have ever heard.”