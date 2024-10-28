Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 3: October 28, 2024
Here are the complete results from the third night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.
The Voice Season 26 Battles entered their third night Monday (October 28) as Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continue to whittle down their respective teams.
As you know by now, Artists in this round are either chosen to advance to the Knockouts, sent home, or stolen by other Coaches. In other words, this is where the tough decisions start to be made. Coaches must choose between their own mentees, who try to out-sing the other throughout the course of a duet.
Fresh off her Season 25 win, McEntire decided to burn the midnight oil by smiulatenously filming The Voice Season 26 and episodes of her new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place. "We get Reba half the time, and then we get an animatronic Reba the rest of the time," creator and showrunner Kevin Abbott joked during an interview with CinemaBlend. "She is the busiest person in the world."
NBC Insider will be recapping all the Season 26 Battles, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will continue to go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.
The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 3: October 28, 2024
Team Bublé
Jamison Puckett vs. Shye
Song choice: “Love Yourself”
Winner: Shye
Team Reba
Danny Joseph vs. Deon
Song choice: "It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”
Winner: Danny Joseph (Deon is stolen by Team Gwen)
Creigh Riepe vs. Lauren-Michael Sellers
Song choice: "You Will Be Found"
Winner: Lauren-Michael Sellers
Team Snoop
Brad Sample vs. Jake Tankersley
Song: "Stuck On You"
Winner: Jake Tankersley
Team Gwen
Cozy Len vs. Felsmere
Song choice: "Summer Breeze"
Winner: Felsmere
Austyns Stancil vs. Jose Luis
Winner: Jose Luis (Austyns Stancil stolen by all three Coaches. Who Luis picks will be revealed in the October 29 episode.)