The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 3: October 28, 2024

Here are the complete results from the third night of Battles on The Voice Season 26.

By Christopher Rosa
The Voice Season 26 Battles entered their third night Monday (October 28) as Coaches Reba McEntireGwen StefaniSnoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé continue to whittle down their respective teams.

As you know by now, Artists in this round are either chosen to advance to the Knockouts, sent home, or stolen by other Coaches. In other words, this is where the tough decisions start to be made. Coaches must choose between their own mentees, who try to out-sing the other throughout the course of a duet.

Fresh off her Season 25 win, McEntire decided to burn the midnight oil by smiulatenously filming The Voice Season 26 and episodes of her new NBC sitcom, Happy's Place. "We get Reba half the time, and then we get an animatronic Reba the rest of the time," creator and showrunner Kevin Abbott joked during an interview with CinemaBlend. "She is the busiest person in the world." 

NBC Insider will be recapping all the Season 26 Battles, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will continue to go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The Voice Season 26 Battles Results Night 3: October 28, 2024

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6.
Michael Bublé appears during The Voice Season 26 Episode 6. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jamison Puckett vs. Shye 

Song choice: “Love Yourself” 

Winner: Shye 

Team Reba

Reba McEntire poses for a photo in her chair during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1.
Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Danny Joseph vs. Deon

Song choice: "It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”  

Winner: Danny Joseph (Deon is stolen by Team Gwen) 

Creigh Riepe vs. Lauren-Michael Sellers

Song choice: "You Will Be Found" 

Winner: Lauren-Michael Sellers

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg sits in his coach's chair during the Season 26 premiere of The Voice
Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Brad Sample vs. Jake Tankersley  

Song: "Stuck On You" 

Winner: Jake Tankersley

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani sits in her coaches chair during the Season 26 premiere
Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Cozy Len vs. Felsmere  

Song choice: "Summer Breeze" 

Winner: Felsmere

Austyns Stancil vs. Jose Luis 

Winner: Jose Luis (Austyns Stancil stolen by all three Coaches. Who Luis picks will be revealed in the October 29 episode.) 

