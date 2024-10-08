17-Year-Old Shye Skipped Her High School Graduation to Get a Voice 4-Chair Turn

Sometimes, The Voice takes precedent over important life events. Just ask 17-year-old Shye, a talented musician and part-time geology enthusiast who skipped her own high school graduation to compete on NBC's hit musical reality program. The reward turned out to be well worth the risk once the native of Glen Cove, New York scored an impressive 4-Chair Turn.

"When I was little, I basically put on shows for my family," Shye said. "I currently sing a lot for pizzerias, but most of all, I just perform in my high school musicals, which I love doing."

On Season 26 of The Voice, Shye performed a cover of "Superman (It's Not Easy)" by Five for Fighting because of its connection to her mother, Sheila, who is a real-world superhero. "She was sick for a lot of my childhood and it kind of gave her hope. She had open heart and spinal correction surgery. She was in and out of the hospital, but she still made sure I was cared for, made sure I was loved. Singing this song, I will be paying homage to her."

Watch Shye's Performance of Five for Fighting's "Superman (It's Not Easy)" During Blind Auditions for The Voice Season 26

Shye on The Voice Season 26 Episode 4. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Coach Gwen Stefani was first to push her button, turning around barely two seconds into the Blind Audition. Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg followed suit not long after.

"Your voice is like butter," said Reba. "It is just so rich and creamy. I just loved it. Then it was a great surprise to hear you go on up with that powerfulness in your voice. I won last season and I would love to have you on the winning Team Reba."

"I need to seriously pray for a minute because I have not been this excited so far this season for an artist," added Stefani. "The first few notes, it was so honest and genuine because God gave you that gift and that's what happens when you have a gift like that. You're the perfect girl for my team! It's like I live for you. Pick me as your Coach!"

"I love your voice," continued Bublé. "You have this wonderful range and we all, as Coaches, feel that there's things each of us can bring to help you. The thing, though, that we can't teach you, is something that you have. And that is that you're adorable. I mean that, you are so sweet and I'd love to take the journey with you. I think I can be a great help and I'd love for you to pick my team."

"You were made for singing," Snoop said. "You were made for everything that's about to happen for you. If you come on my team, I would love to help you grow into becoming who you fully want to be ... I would love to be your Coach, your mentor. Whatever you need..."

After gifting each of the Coaches with a special rocks, Shye chose to join Team Bublé, who was "happily shocked" at nabbing one of the most talented Artists so far this season. "There was so much goodness pouring out of her, that I was taken aback," he added. "Shye had a really unique and sultry voice and I felt instantly that she had great potential in the music industry. [Reba, Gwen, and Snoop] are not just three Coaches, these are three iconic, incredibly beautiful human beings. The fact that anyone would choose me over any one of them is always a massive, massive ego boost."