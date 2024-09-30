The Voice Coach once stole the show at a Foo Fighters concert by posing as a "superfan" for himself.

Michael Bublé Has a Fun History with the Foo Fighters That Fans Never Expected

Michael Bublé has joined forces with Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, and Snoop Dogg as a Coach on Season 26 of The Voice, but this certainly isn't the first time the Canadian singer has made waves with legendary musicians. In 2023, Bublé made a surprise appearance on-stage with the Foo Fighters and a video of the unexpected collab quickly went viral. But how did Bublé even end up singing at a Foo Fighters concert? Read on to learn more about the long-running joke that inspired the moment.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Foo Fighters Perform "Rescued" and "The Glass" Joined By H.E.R. on SNL - Watch

The Foo Fighters covered Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet" for weeks on tour

During the band's 2023 tour, the group introduced their new drummer, Josh Freese, to fans by playing a short snippet of songs by artists he’d worked with before joining the Foo Fighters. In a fan video from a concert in Pelham, Alabama, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed Freese has been in a “thousands f-cking bands” like Devo and Nine Inch Nails before cracking a joke about the drummer’s stint with Bublé. The band then started to play the piano intro to Bublé's 2009 song "Haven't Met You Yet," which Freese had worked on with The Voice Coach.

"Personally, I don't know this song because I don't own a Michael Bublé record," Grohl told the audience as he continued to grumble off lyrics. "Apparently it was a big hit."

Michael Bublé visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 09, 2024 in New York City; Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs during Sea.Hear.Now on September 17, 2023 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Grohl continued this bit at several shows, but fast forward a few months later and Bublé got in on the joke in the most memorable way.

RELATED: Michael Bublé & Barbra Streisand Duetting a Frank Sinatra Song Is Extraordinary

Watch Michael Bublé sing at the Foo Fighters concert

At the 2023 Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco, Bublé was invited on stage with the Foo Fighters after posing as a "Michael Bublé superfan" in the crowd. Once on stage, Bublé grabbed the mic and sang "Haven't Met You Yet" live for the audience. And fans absolutely loved the plot twist.

One fan wrote on X, "this is a collab I never expected but I love it," while another added, "Please, please do a Christmas album guys!"

After his surprise performance, Bublé posted a picture with Freese on Facebook and called the drummer "a legend."

"I've been lucky enough to work with [Freese] on many of my records, and as the newest member of the Foo Fighters, thankfully our worlds collided once again," Bublé captioned the post. "What a great group of people the Foo Fighters are. Class acts from the top down."

RELATED: Michael Bublé Was So Impressed with a Fan Singing "My Way" He Joined in for a Duet

Michael Bublé will steal the show on The Voice Season 26

As fans expected, Bublé made his Coaching debut on the newest season of The Voice with his lovable nature and wholesome sense of humor. In fact, he already confessed his love for fellow first-time Coach Snoop Dogg on Behind The Mic ahead of Season 26’s premiere.

"I love you so much, I'm not joking," Bublé told Snoop. "My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you, and people say, 'No, man, he has a great reputation.' I was so nervous the day we showed up and you were awesome, man. It was huge for me."

Watch The Voice Season 26 on NBC and Peacock.