The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 7): Every Chair Turn
Here's every Voice Artist who got a chair turn during Night 3 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.
Can you believe we're already three weeks into the new season of The Voice? It's still early days as the four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — continue to build up their teams during the Blind Auditions.
Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.
“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she decides who to turn her chair for. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”
She also said to Newsweek about filming The Voice, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."
Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 3 (October 7, 2024)
Team Reba
Creigh Reipe
Song choice: "Beautiful Things"
Adam Bohanan
Song choice: "Home"
Tate Renner
Song choice: "Hurricane"
Team Snoop
Georgia Starnes
Song choice: "Too Good at Goodbyes"
MisterMoon
Song choice: "Deeper Well"
Team Bublé
Edward Preble
Song choice: "Luck Be a Lady"
Jeremy Beloate
Song choice: "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Team Gwen
Jaylen Dunham
Song choice: "Listen"
Frankie Torres
Song choice: "Magic Man"