The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (October 7): Every Chair Turn

Can you believe we're already three weeks into the new season of The Voice? It's still early days as the four Coaches — Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé — continue to build up their teams during the Blind Auditions.

NBC Insider will be recapping all of the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she decides who to turn her chair for. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

She also said to Newsweek about filming The Voice, "It's a well-oiled machine, so getting in at this time is marvelous. Everybody knows the game plan, from the crew, the producers. Everybody on the show is so nice, so sweet, and have been so helpful. I'm loving it."

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 3 (October 7, 2024)

Team Reba

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Creigh Reipe

Song choice: "Beautiful Things"

Adam Bohanan

Song choice: "Home"

Tate Renner

Song choice: "Hurricane"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Georgia Starnes

Song choice: "Too Good at Goodbyes"

MisterMoon

Song choice: "Deeper Well"

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Edward Preble

Song choice: "Luck Be a Lady"

Jeremy Beloate

Song choice: "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Jaylen Dunham

Song choice: "Listen"

Frankie Torres

Song choice: "Magic Man"