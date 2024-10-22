Hear the “Perfect Runs” That Made 1-Chair Artist Adam Bohanan a Battles “Master"

Two 1-Chair Turns put on a show for The Voice Coaches in the second Battles episode.

When you watch The Voice, it sometimes feels easy to expect greatness from the 4-Chair Turn Artists. All four Coaches wanted them, so they clearly have some talent that's on powerful display. But the four chairs are not the only singers worth watching, and very often the show has proven that it's the 1-Chair Turns who can knock the Coaches out with the most force.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

That was the case on Tuesday night (October 22), when two of Coach Reba McEntire's handpicked singers went head-to-head in a soulful battle for the ages. Both "dirty soul" singer Adam Bohanan and rock 'n' roll frontman Kevin James Graham were chosen by McEntire (and McEntire alone) in the Blind Auditions, which meant that when it came time for Battles, they had something to prove to the rest of the panel. Fortunately, they had Teddy Swims' song "Lose Control" to help them out, and what happened next left some jaws on the floor.

"I really think it's going to surprise all of the Coaches, because I really don't think they would have thought these two paired together would be this good," McEntire said during rehearsals.

The Voice Season 26 Battles: Adam Bohanan vs. Kevin James Graham

Adam Bohanan and Kevin James Graham perform during Season 26 Episode 8 of The Voice Photo: Casey Durkin/NBC

During the performance, both Bohanan and Graham worked hard to make the song their own, with Bohanan showcasing the range of his soul singing, and Graham showing off his astonishing, high-octane rock chops. When it was over, Coach Gwen Stefani marveled at the idea that both of these singers had been selected by just one Coach and praised McEntire's ability to develop artists.

"I want to make sure I'm right about this, but these are both 1-Chair Turns that she chose," Stefani said of McEntire. "During the Blinds, she's mysterious, because she'll do these pushes and we're all kinda like 'OK,' and then fast forward, you get two masters on stage."

Coach Michael Bublé also had praise for the singers, noting that they're both "gonna have a career."

"Adam, you were hitting all those runs so perfectly; your voice is in the center of the note," Bublé said.

RELATED: A Fan Favorite Season 1 Artist Just Returned to The Voice & Got 2 Chair Turns

"Kevin, what you added to this song is just incredible, You had fun with it, you brought your personality. I just had a blast watching you," McEntire said, then turned to Bohanan. "Adam, I've loved your voice from the very second you started singing at the Blind Auditions, and then to get into the rehearsals, I just fell in love with your voice even more."

RELATED: A Full Breakdown of How The Voice Works

Ultimately, Bohanan won and will move on to the Knockouts, while Graham goes home. But how far will Bohanan's soulful voice take him? Keep watching to find out.