How “Magical” Lauren-Michael Sellers’ Knockout Made Reba Cry: “Touched My Heart”

“When she started singing, it hit me in the chest. I started crying,” McEntire said.

As Mega Mentor Jennifer Hudson put it, “When you make somebody cry with your song, it shows you the power of music.” That’s exactly what Lauren-Michael Sellers did during Knockouts of The Voice Season 26 when she brought Coach Reba McEntire to tears before being declared the winner.

Sellers was competing against two other members of Team Reba, Danny Joseph and Tate Renner. Joseph opted to sing Susan Tedeschi's “It Hurt So Bad” while Tate sang Jamey Johnson’s “In Color.” Sellers, meanwhile, chose to perform “Hold On to Me,” by contemporary Christian singer and songwriter Lauren Daigle. As Sellers explained, the song had a special meaning.

“I lost my mom three years ago, found my faith three years ago,” Sellers explained. “I lost mom to an overdose. We weren’t speaking at the time, and it was especially hard because I didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Sellers channeled that energy into her performance of the song, and during rehearsals she had McEntire’s eyes getting watery. “I love that song. Touches my heart,” she said. “Oh golly, it hits my heart so hard.”

Lauren-Michael Sellers' Knockout performance on The Voice

“When the best of me is barely breathing, when I’m not somebody I believe in,” Sellers sang with feeling during her Knockout. She was so good, Snoop Dogg even leaned over during the performance to say, “She’s gonna win” to his fellow Coaches.

“You were in sync with the band, and there were moments where you literally used your hand to help direct them,” Michael Bublé said to Sellers. “That’s something a leader does.”

“You are unbelievable,” echoed Gwen Stefani. “As I was watching I was like ‘Wow she is so meant to do this.’ It’s magical. I’m blown away by you. Even though I'm Danny’s biggest fan, Lauren-Michael, in this Knockout I think you knocked it out.”

“Lemme see I got notes for Lauren-Michael. My notes are,” Snoop Dogg said before holding up a blank piece of paper. (No notes!) “When that microphone and that music came on, it felt so perfect. Felt like you were an instrument inside of the music instead of a voice.”

McEntire named Sellers the winner.

“When she started singing it hit me in the chest. I started crying,” McEntire said. “I always say I’ve got to feel something.”

However, Sellers wasn’t the only member of Team Reba to advance to the Playoffs. McEntire used her one Save to advance Joseph to the next round, too.