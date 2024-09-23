Danny Joseph’s "Sexy" 4-Chair Audition Sparked The Voice's Most Dramatic Block Yet

It's always inspiring to see someone pursuing their dreams in the face of adversity.

Seeing a person pursue their dreams in the face of adversity will never not be inspiring. Dallas-based musician Danny Joseph showed us how it's done during the Season 26 premiere of NBC's The Voice with an impressive cover of "I Put a Spell on You" by Annie Lennox. The performance nabbed chair turns from all four Coaches: Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of The Voice on Monday, September 23 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Born and raised in the United Kingdom, Joseph, 37, once played "to thousands of people a day" in the famous London Underground. "Most of them aren’t really listening, but they would drop you change to give you a bit of confidence," he said. "It was a great experience.”

In 2016, he emigrated to America, where he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease, an autoimmune disorder that mainly affects the digestive system. "The diagnosis actually led me to music again," he said. "I bought a little recording setup in my spare bedroom and I realized, ‘I don’t feel sick when I make music.’ It was like healing for me."

RELATED: Watch The Voice Coaches Snoop, Buble, Gwen & Reba Belt a Motown Classic to Hype Season 26

Last year, a bad flare-up required Joseph to get surgery, a procedure from which he was still recovering when he took The Voice stage for his Blind Audition. "There’s still a long way to go, living with a lifelong chronic condition that is incurable. But I’m here and ready and thankful for a second chance at life again," he concluded. “Getting a chair turn today can change my family’s life. It’s 30 years of hard work, battling a chronic condition and still pursuing my dreams. I just need one chair to turn.”

Turns out, he got way more. Read details, below:

Danny Joseph's Blind Audition for The Voice Season 26

Danny Joseph performs onstage during The Voice, Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Joseph was just seconds into the song when McEntire, Snoop, and Bublé simultaneously turned their Chairs around. But Bublé was immediately removed from the running with a strategic Block from Snoop. Stefani, meanwhile, waited until the very end of the Audition to hit her button.

"You've got an amazing range and a very powerful voice ... I do need to remind you that I did win last year," McEntire said. "I'm very competitive, and I work real hard and I'll help you any way I can. We'd have a great time. I'd love to have you on my team."

RELATED: What Is the Necklace Chain Snoop Dogg Is Giving to Contestants on The Voice?

"Everything about your look is perfect," added Stefani. "And the fact that you're English and then [moved to Texas], it's so weird and I love it. I think you're probably one of the strongest, most secure singers I've heard so far this season. There's such a professional sound to your voice and the rasp and everything that you do is so rare."

Snoop came next, obscuring his fellow Coaches in a shroud of special effects smoke. The drama!

"London, England and Snoop Dogg have a great connection," he proclaimed in a British accent. "The truth is the best Coach is the D-O-Double G!"

In the end, though, Joseph decided to follow his heart and board Team Reba.