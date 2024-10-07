Why “Sexy” Red-Haired Country Singer Tate Renner Got Michael Bublé “Desperate”

Underneath the brim of his western hat, country crooner Tate Renner was hiding a headful of fire-red hair on The Voice Season 26, Episode 3, as he growled through his powerful Blind Audition version of Band of Heathens’ “Hurricane.”

But after earning an enviable 3-Chair Turn, the 24-year-old Nashville Artist used his hair color as the ultimate ace in the hole, siding with fellow redhead Reba McEntire to start his journey through Season 26 — because, as he teased afterward, it’s all about the unity of “ginger power.”

Tate Renner’s Blind Audition for The Voice Season 26: details

Tate Renner performs onstage during The Voice Season 26 Episode 3. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Sporting a gravel-y growl and loads of country confidence, Renner impressed the Coaches right from the start. Michael Bublé hardly had to hear a verse before smashing his big red button, followed closely by Snoop Dogg (who shouted out Renner with an approving “Tate Dogg!”) and, eventually, McEntire — who spent most of Renner's Blind Audition swaying to the song’s slow rhythm in her chair.

“I loved your voice — the dynamics, your range,” said McEntire. “It’s got that sexy sound that I like so much. I’m just tickled to pieces that you got on The Voice and that we got to listen to you sing today, and I would love to have you on my team!”

Trying hard to keep McEntire from getting her wish, Bublé played his rookie card, trying hard as one of the show’s two new Coaches (along with Snoop) to make waves on The Voice this season.

“I’m hungry,” pleaded Bublé, over McEntire's protests that he sounded “a little desperate” — or, as he kept going, maybe even more than just a little. “I’m a rookie, I’m a newbie!” he said, as Snoop tossed out a funny penalty flag — all, of course, for sharing “too much information.”

In all seriousness, every Coach was wowed by Renner’s assured country style, a fact Bublé drove home by being the very fist to turn in his chair. “I couldn’t turn fast enough!” he confessed. “I don’t usually say it, but I was the first! Because I knew that America would love you as much as I did. I’m jealous of your voice — I really am. I’ve always loved that raspiness. I want you to win this show, and I want you to become a massive star!”

Snoop made his best play for Tate’s talents, too: “Your sound, the way you handled the stage, the way you play that damn guitar — your look, it just fits,” he told Renner. “We could do this, if you’re willing to take that chance with Coach Snoop!”

In the end, none of it was enough to trump the power of Tate’s red-headed connection to the Queen of Country. “When Tate started singing in that gravelly voice — It’s so sexy; it’s so warm and manly,” she said after winning yet another promising Artist over to Team Reba. “I just love it!”