The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions (September 30): Every Chair Turn

Here's every Voice Artist who go a chair turn during Night 2 of the Season 26 Blind Auditions.

With the 26th season of The Voice now underway, Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé are currently in the process of building their teams off several rounds of Blind Auditions. When a Coach hears a talent they like, they'll turn their chair around and attempt to woo that singer onto their side. If more than one Coach turns around...well, we won't bore you with all the details you probably know by now.

How to Watch Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

“It’s not [about] how they look or how they sound, it's what do we feel when they're performing?” McEntire said about how she decides who to turn her chair for. “Are we inspired? Do we feel something? I will turn in a heartbeat for somebody that makes me feel something—cry, or laugh—but I've got to feel something. A lot of people can sing. How many people can touch your heart when they sing? That's what we're looking for, and it's an eclectic group of entertainers and singers that we've chosen. It's maybe not the fanciest, or maybe the youngest, but it's who touched our hearts.”

For the sake of your convenience, NBC Insider will be recapping all of the Blind Auditions, breaking them down by the four musical squads that will eventually go head-to-head in the coming weeks. Be sure to check back in for weekly updates after new episodes of The Voice air Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

RELATED: Where Can I Stream the Most Recent Season of The Voice?

Every Artist who got a chair turn during The Voice Season 26 Blind Auditions Night 2 (September 30, 2024)

Team Reba

Reba McEntire during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Tanner Frick

Song: "Thought You Should Know"

323

Song: "(You Drive Me) Crazy"

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Gail Bliss

Song: "If It Hadn’t Been For Love"

DREION

Song: "Shining Star"

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé during The Voice Season 26 Episode 1. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Mor Ilderton

Song: "Love In The Dark"

Kamila Kiehne

Song: "Black Velvet"

Team Gwen

Gwen Stefani appears during Season 26, Episode 1 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

FELSMERE

Song: "Some Kind of Wonderful"

Rowdy Shea

Song: "You Shouldn’t Kiss Me Like That"

Austyns Stancil

Song: "Ooo Baby Baby"