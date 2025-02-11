Snoop Dogg Has Some Hilariously Extreme Valentine's Day Tips for Single Men

Hayden Grove Gives a Head-Turning Performance of "Mack the Knife" | The Voice Blind Auditions | NBC

The rapper and Voice Coach alum shared his "fool-proof advice on how to find a valentine" that only an icon like him could follow.

During his tenure as a Coach on The Voice Season 26, Snoop Dogg shared countless expert tips and doled out lots of sage advice. And with nearly three decades of marriage to his wife Shante Broadus under his belt, he’s certainly picked up a few lessons in the love department as well. Even if they’re wildly unrealistic for the rest of us.

Snoop Dogg dished out hilariously unattainable advice for Valentine’s Day

Snoop Dogg during the coaches performance for Season 26 of The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Over the years, Snoop has starred in a variety of commercials for Pepsi Max, including one in 2006 for the Super Bowl and another in 2012 for Valentine’s Day.

In the latter commercial, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper shared a few tips to land a special Valentine on February 14. “I’m here to help out all the fellas that need to step they game up,” he says at the top of the ad. “I’m about to give you my fool-proof advice on how to find a Valentine, so listen up.”

Snoop then lays out four steps that only a multi-hyphenate legend like Snoop could attain.

“First, make a hit record,” he advises. “It has to go platinum and people must use the word ‘classic’ while describing it.”

“Second, become an icon,” Snoop continues. “Not just a superstar, an icon. It’s very different and the ladies notice the little details.”

To further follow in Snoop’s footsteps, he tells the fellas watching to “have a successful film career that spans across three decades.” Of course, Snoop’s acting career dates back to the ‘90s, beginning with a role in the TV show Martin and the crime drama film Caught Up.

“And lastly,” he adds, “get a reality show based on your amazing life. Two seasons minimum.” (From 2007 to 2008, the rapper and his family starred in E!’s reality series Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood for a total of two seasons and 18 episodes.)

“Once you’ve achieved these four basic steps, you could pretty much get any Valentine you want,” he says in the ad. “Make me proud this Valentine’s Day, fellas.”

Snoop Dogg’s “forever Valentine” Shante Broadus is his “best friend”

Shante Broadus and Snoop Dogg attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount Pictures "Gladiator II" at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jokes aside, Snoop frequently gushes about how grateul he is for his own Valentine, his wife Shante Broadus. The two are high school sweethearts and have been married since 1997.

On one Valentine’s Day, in 2020, Snoop danced with his wife in an Instagram video to Charlie Wilson’s “Oooh Wee”

“#ForeverValentine ❤️This Song Got Me In My Valentine Mood,” Mrs. Broadus captioned the post.

During an October 2024 appearance on TODAY, Snoop told Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that his wife is not only his “best friend,” but also his “backbone.”

“I think my wife has been my best friend for a couple of reasons,” Snoop said. “One is that she always understood who I was and who I needed to become. And the second reason is her just being my backbone, my foundation, my support, my reality.”