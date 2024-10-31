Mario Lopez's Two Mini-Me Sons Stole the Show with Incredible '70s Transformations

It was a family affair this Halloween for the longtime Access Hollywood host.

Celebrity Halloween costume reveal season is underway, and Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and Mario Lopez — and his youngest kids — aren't letting anyone down this year!

On October 31, Access Hollywood shared reveal footage of the cast's 2024 Halloween costumes, and with all respect to the longtime co-hosts, Lopez's two sons blew away the competition with their epic costumes!

Lopez looked virtually identical to John Travolta's iconic Saturday Night Fever character, Tony Manero. (The 51-year-old star has also clearly been working on his disco dance moves!)

Hoover dazzled as Jill Munroe from the original Charlie's Angels television series from the 1970s. Farrah Fawcett memorably played the role for one season (before returning for one-off guest appearances), and Hoover nailed the look perfectly. Lopez's wife Courtney Lopez and their 14-year-old daughter, Gia, rounded out the trio of famous spies.

But as we mentioned earlier, the stars of Access Hollywood were upstaged by two of Lopez's adorable sons.

Lopez's youngest son, Dominic, blew viewers away with his impeccable Fonzie costume from Happy Days. Henry Winkler would be proud because 11-year-old Dominic is just as cool as Winkler's fan-favorite character.

As for 5-year-old Santino, though… well, the young man is a star in the making. The cast and crew couldn't get enough when he walked on stage as Rocky Balboa. He even posed in a way that would make Sylvester Stallone stop in his tracks. It was very (adorably) intimidating.

Celebs have been going the extra mile this year for Halloween, but it just goes to show that kids will always beat the adults in the cuteness category.

Courtney, Dominic, Mario, Santiago and Gia Lopez appear on Access Daily on October 31, 2024. Photo: NBCUniversal

Mario Lopez opens up about being a parent to three children

Alongside his wife, actress Courtney Mazza, Lopez has three kids in total, including Dominic and Santino. The couple's oldest is their teenage daughter, Gia, 14. In a 2023 interview with Morning Honey, he gave fans an update on his family and insight into his parenting strategy regarding his three children.

"Both my boys are wrestling right now, doing jiu-jitsu, singing, dancing, playing the piano. They're pretty diverse in their interests," he explained. "My daughter is doing competitive cheer, gymnastics, singing, dancing and playing the piano! They are keeping us pretty busy."

Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza attend the 13th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It sounds like there isn't a single boring moment in the Lopez household — or time for the parents to catch their breath! Despite the busy schedule the family endures between the adults and the kids alike, Lopez revealed that he keeps his children's happiness a focal point in his life.

"I just want them to be happy, healthy, and I'll be supportive of whatever they want to venture into," Lopez said.