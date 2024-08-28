All About Mario Lopez's Wife and Kids

The Access Hollywood host and Saved by the Bell alum is a proud dad of three.

He's living a life AC Slater couldn't have dreamed of. Former Saved by the Bell heartthrob and current Access Hollywood host with the most Mario Lopez is a family man living in California with his wife and their three kids. Get to know the whole Lopez gang here:

How Mario Lopez met his wife, Courtney Mazza

Mario Lopez and Courtney Mazza attend the 13th Annual Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation "Big Fighters, Big Cause" Charity Boxing Night at The Beverly Hilton on May 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2008 was a big year for Lopez. Not only did he make his Broadway debut in A Chorus Line (he played Zach), that show is where he met his wife.

"I was doing a six-month run on a show called A Chorus Line, and towards the last two months of the run, Courtney Mazza, this little Italian girl from Pittsburgh, came on the show," Lopez told Access Hollywood in 2020.

"I saw her perform, and she sings and dances and [she's] really talented which is very attractive, but she was not trying to give me any time or show me any love," he revealed in a 2017 YouTube video. In the same video, we learn Mazza blew off their first date because Lopez was running late, but after they rescheduled, it was game time. They wed in Mexico in 2012, with their daughter serving as flower girl in the ceremony.

Mario Lopez and his wife have three kids

The couple documented their journey to parenthood with a reality show, Mario Lopez: Saved By The Baby. In the tenth and final episode of the series, they brought home their daughter, Gia, who was born September 11, 2010.

On September 13, 2013, Lopez announced that Mazza had given birth to the couple's second child, writing on Twitter, "It's a boy!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Please welcome Dominic Lopez to the world! Couldn't be happier...@CourtneyMLopez & baby are doing just fine... :)" They named the boy Dominic and call him "Nico" for short.

The couple wanted to have a third child together but had trouble conceiving and thought it just might not be in the cards. They gave themselves until the end of 2018 to try for a baby. “If it didn’t happen, it wasn’t meant to be. Not part of God’s plan. We have one of each,” he told People. “But it got in there! It snuck in, towards the end, so a bit of a Christmas miracle.”

"It’s a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez! Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3" he shared on July 8, 2019.

The Lopez family loves working together

Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Over a decade after meeting on stage, Lopez and Mazza continue to work together on projects like their podcast and co-starring in movies for the Great American Family network. Their son Dominic even played a younger version of his dad's character in My Grown-Up Christmas Wish.

Lopez joked that his kids would be starring in a Saved By The Bell reboot when they dressed up as the classic Bayside crew for Halloween. We can see it!

