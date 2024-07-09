The Complete Cast of Access Hollywood: Every Host

Every weekday, NBC's Access Hollywood takes viewers behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, getting up close and personal with the biggest stars in television, movies and the music industry.

With nearly three decades on the air, the show has recently been renewed through to 2026 and has seen a number of hosts and correspondents, but the current line-up is certainly one of the best. Get to know all the hosts, here.

Mario Lopez

Born in California in 1973, Lopez rose to fame when he co-starred on the hit ensemble teen sitcom, Saved By The Bell. He reprised his role of A.C. Slater in both Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Peacock's Saved By The Bell reboot.

Though he continued to act after Saved By The Bell, his hosting career also took off, and he joined Access Hollywood in 2019, also co-hosting Access Daily, the show's lifestyle-focused counterpart. In addition to his on-camera career, Lopez is a producer of TV movies and has a line of sneakers, Mario Lopez Shoes.

Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

At home, Lopez is husband to fellow performer Courtney Lopez, whom he met while performing in A Chorus Line on Broadway. The pair married in 2012 and share three children: daughter Gia, and sons Dominic and Santino.

Kit Hoover

Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Lopez's Access Daily co-host began her career as a correspondent for American Journal in 1996 after being a cast member on Road Rules the year prior. After years covering sports events, she transitioned to hosting lifestyle programs, and joined the Access Hollywood team in 2019.

Hoover and her husband Crowley Sullivan share three children: Campbell, Hayes, and Crowley. Her two great loves are her family and exercise, especially running. "Running is so personal to me, I just love it...it’s my sanctuary. I think about everything and nothing. Things always seem better after I finish a run," Hoover told Women's Health.

“I love my work and I’m so grateful for it, but being a working mom, wife and daughter, it’s impossible to do everything well all of the time...but if I try to be present where I am, things usually work out. If you focus on what’s most important, I think it all comes out in the wash.” she revealed to Woman's World.

Scott Evans

Access Hollywood's Scott Evans Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Evans is a host of both Access Hollywood and Couple to Throuple on Peacock, as well as the founder of his own production company, Summer Break Studios. He shared his interview philosophy on his website, writing, "It is my sincere effort in every interaction to be a reflection of the light that has been shined down on me. With humor, heart, and humility I hope interviews with me feel different than other things you may see out there. At the end of the day, it’s all about a blast of good energy."

In a 2019 interview with Ebony, Evans told the amazing story of how he secured his spot on the Access team. While working at Channel One in New York, he sent his reel to the Access Hollywood producers, and after a positive conversation, they called him with a tantalizing offer.

"'Hi Scott, we have an exclusive with Taylor Swift on Thursday can you do it?' I said, 'Yeah, I can do it.' No idea if I can do it. I walked into my Executive Producer's office...and I say 'I think I'm going to be sick on Thursday.' [My boss] asks, 'Oh, well what do you have?' I respond 'an exclusive with Taylor Swift.' She agrees and says 'Yeah, I think you're going to be sick.'" The interview went so well, he's worked for Access Hollywood "ever since."

Zuri Hall

Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Born and raised in Ohio, Hall climbed the ranks of local journalism in Indiana before making it onto national television, reporting on fashion and reality shows. Now, she has a podcast, is the sideline reporter for American Ninja Warrior, hosts beauty pageants, and uplifts the stories of missing Black women in addition to her work with Access Hollywood.

According to her bio, she is "freaked out" by fruit and "almost puked on Leonardo DiCaprio, once." She's definitely self-deprecating, and jokes about having a public-facing job while being an introvert. "I loveeeee what I do for a living! I love people, and connecting with them. 😍 I also love daydreaming, taking myself out to dinner solo & occasionally staring at walls in silence for indefinite amounts of time lol," she wrote on social media.

Hall lives in Los Angeles with her dog Lola.