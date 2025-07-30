Jason Aldean's 2 Oldest Daughters Look So Much Like Him (Photo)

Trump Blames Democrats for "Fake" Epstein Scandal, Claims They Planted His Name in the Files

Jason Aldean's two oldest daughters are his spitting image.

During the singer's December 2019 visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, he gushed about his two oldest girls, Keeley and Kendyl, born in 2003 and 2007, respectively. When Host Kelly Clarkson asked Aldean if his daughters were musical at all, a photo of them appeared on screen, and let's just say the Aldean genes are strong. Watch the video, below, starting around the 7:05 mark.

As it turns out, one of Aldean's daughters has taken a liking to the world of music.

"My oldest one, Keeley, has started playing guitar and started wanting to play, so I was like, 'Alright, well, I can teach you.' I play rhythm guitar, and I was like, 'You want to learn to play what I play?'" he recalled.

"And she's like, 'No, not really,'" Aldean continued, cracking Clarkson up in the process.

"It's exciting that she kinda has 'the bug' and loves music… [but] it's a tough business and you gotta have pretty thick skin," Aldean added. "But I love the fact that she's picked it up, and just the fact that she can play an instrument to me is cool."

Kelly Clarkson reveals an embarrassing secret to Jason Aldean

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Aldean appear on The Voice. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

During Aldean's same 2019 appearance on her talk show, Clarkson revealed she'd been keeping a hilarious secret from him for years. Let's rewind back to 2012, when Clarkson and Aldean sang a duet of their song "Don't You Wanna Stay?" at the Grammys. It was a massive song and moment that got Clarkson feeling just a little emotional, but she didn't want Aldean to know that.

"So, it was my first time performing at the Grammys. We're singing this song; it's been a huge hit for us, and we're singing, and I look over and Kelly has a tear coming out of her eye, and I'm like, 'Man, I must be really singing this song really well tonight,'" Aldean remembered. "It's really hitting her hard, you know?"

Naturally, Aldean assumed Clarkson was crying due to the gravity of their duet. "And as soon as we come off stage, she goes, 'I had something in my eye the whole time we were singing,' so [she] just completely wiped me out," Aldean revealed.

But that's when Clarkson finally came clean.

"Here's the thing — I'm owning this now," she explained. "I totally lied. So, I didn't want you to think I was a freak. I totally lied!"

For the record, Clarkson was overcome with emotion during their epic live duet of "Don't You Wanna Stay."

"I cry. I get all the feels when I'm singing, and I was really crying. And I totally lied and was like, 'There was something in my eye. Allergies!'...I always cry all the time. Blake [Shelton] makes so much fun of me for it. But I just feel all the time. All the feels. I get really caught up [during performances]. I just feel all the time," Clarkson said.

Aldean was right all along!