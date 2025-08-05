Snoop Dogg Can't Resist Using Baby Talk with His New Puppy Baby Boy Broadus

Tha Doggfather's brood has welcomed an adorable, furry new addition. Snoop Dogg introduced the world to his family's new puppy, Baby Boy Broadus, and the teeny-tiny French bulldog fits right in with The Voice Coach's crew.

Snoop shared the first photo of Baby Boy Broadus in July 2025 and even created an Instagram account for the pup, which has already racked up over 130,000 followers. "Follow my new life. Baby Boy Broadus. As a puppy," the first post on @babyboybroadus' Instagram reads, featuring several photos of Snoop with his new puppy.

Since then, Baby Boy Broadus' ears have doubled in size and he's also has spent quality time with Snoop's grandchildren, who sweetly call him "Papa Snoop." Another post revealed that the puppy even joined Snoop at work. Read on for even more cute moments between Snoop and his new pooch.

Snoop Dogg can't resist using baby talk with his puppy Baby Boy Broadus

In a precious video posted on the puppy's Instagram account on July 9, Snoop checked in with Baby Boy and immediately took on the voice we all do when there's a cute dog around.

"Can you see straight after getting your medicine?" Snoop asked the tiny pup in a high-pitched voice. "Just want to make sure you're okay, buddy, kay?"

Snoop Dogg brought his puppy to a photo shoot

In July 2025, Baby Boy Broadus got a taste of Snoop's busy work schedule, joining the "Gin and Juice" rapper to a photo shoot. In a video posted on the puppy's Instagram account, Baby Boy runs up to Snoop, who happily gave him lots of pets. "I love when I get to hangout with my family at photo shoots!" the video's caption read.

Snoop Dogg sang an impromptu song to his puppy Baby Boy Broadus

In July 2025, Snoop brought Baby Boy to work once again and The Voice Season 28 Coach tried to sneak in a quick training session.

"You wanna learn how to sit, Baby Boy? Baby Boy!" Snoop said as the pup walked off before singing, "You just the Baby Boy!" — a la his 2001 track of the same name with Tyrese from John Singleton's film Baby Boy.

Snoop Dogg cuddled up with his puppy Baby Boy

In August 2025, Snoop shared a precious moment with his puppy. In the photo, Snoop is holding Baby Boy in his arms and kissing him on top of his head, while the pup's eyes are completely fixated on Snoop.

Snoop has always been a dog person. In fact, Snoop Dogg got his stage name from his mother because he loved the Peanuts character Snoopy so much as a kid. And in an interview with kid reporters Lyla and Luna Polowy from Kid Gloves, Snoop said his family has given many pooches a home through the years. "My wife has adopted probably five or six dogs," he revealed in 2023. "Family-wise, we have over 15 dogs."

In a 2024 interview with TODAY, Snoop shared with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that his home is not exclusive to dogs. "I used to have cats. One named Frank Sinatra, Mary Jane, Rick James, Tina Marie...," he told the TODAY co-anchors. "I had about seven, eight cats [through the years.]"

Snoop even kinda, sorta had a pet cockroach named “The Gooch," as he revealed in a 2023 interview with Canadian journalist Nardwuar. "In my apartment, I had a roach that we couldn't kill. We tried to kill the muthaf----- when we first moved in, and he wouldn't die, so we called him 'The Gooch,'" he said. "He just kept getting bigger and bigger. I stayed in that apartment for like about six, seven months — cuz grew to the size of about a whole dollar bill. … We used to leave food out for him and everything."