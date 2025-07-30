Ice T's 8-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Is Officially the Coolest SVU "Guest Star"

A perk of being Ice T's daughter? Visiting the Law & Order: SVU set.

How to Watch Watch the Season 27 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC and Peacock.

Back in August 2024, Ice T's then-8-year-old daughter Chanel stopped by SVU headquarters, and her mom Coco Austin recapped the fun day on Instagram. From sitting in Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) desk to operating a camera and getting her own "guest star" chair, Chanel clearly had a blast at her dad's office, which happens to be one of the most iconic TV sets ever.

RELATED: Ice T's 3 Giant Bulldogs Are His Daughter Chanel's Bodyguards in This Epic Photo

RELATED: Ice T's Daughter Chanel Has Never Looked More Like Him in Remarkable Backstage Pic

"Thank God, somebody's holding down the fort!!!" Hargitay commented on Austin's post of little Chanel running the squad room like she's been doing it for decades.

Ice T has been on SVU since Season 2, and wife Coco Austin has appeared on the show a number of times already. Maybe little Chanel will follow in her parents' footsteps and try acting — she's already a pro on sets!

Law & Order: SVU is back in production for Season 27

Sgt. Odafin "Fin" Tutuola (Ice T) in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 26, Episode 20. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

In a July 23 Instagram video, Hargitay followed little Chanel's lead and gave fans a look at the latest happenings on the SVU set. (Season 27 premieres this fall on NBC.)

"First day back at SVU, and we're about to rehearse," Hargitay said in her video, panning her camera around to give fans a 360-degree view of the SVU set. "And I'm gonna give you a sneak peek."

Hargitay then held her camera out as she and her SVU cast members rehearsed an actual scene, making fans feel like they were in the moment, too. After an "Action!" was heard in the background, Hargitay fully transformed into Olivia Benson. Watching Hargitay weave in and out of character is truly awe-inspiring — a master class in acting!

​"I love my job," Hargitay told NBC Insider about working on SVU. "I love going to work every day. I love the community that I'm in. I love my cast, my crew, and I love the intimacy of it all and the fact that we work in a culture that says, 'Let's do the work, let's have a fun time, and best idea wins.' It is such a team. It is such an incredible team, and we rely so much on each other. We're a unit. It's so sacred to me."

Law & Order: SVU Season 27 premieres Thursday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.