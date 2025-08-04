Dylan Dreyer & Hoda Kotb Got Their Kids Together for a Day Full of "Surprises"

Dylan Dreyer just celebrated another trip around the sun with one of her TODAY besties, Hoda Kotb.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Kotb's two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, were also in attendance, along with Dreyer's three sons: Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty. And based on the plates of cupcakes, colorful balloons, and all of the smiles, it looks like Dreyer's 44th birthday party was a major success.

RELATED: Hoda Kotb Just Shared an Exciting Family Update: "Meet Our Newest Addition"...

Dylan Dreyer celebrated her 44th birthday with her sons and Hoda Kotb's daughters

On August 2, the TODAY meteorologist celebrated her 44th birthday with her close friend and their little ones. "Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!" Dreyer shared in a post on Instagram, which featured several photos and videos from her birthday party with her former TODAY colleague.

In one photo, Dreyer's sons and Kotb's daughters smiled for the camera as they stood in front of shiny purple birthday decor. In another, Dreyer wore a "Birthday Girl" crown, sprinkle sash, and "Happy B-Day!" glasses as she posed for a cute selfie with all of her and Kotb's kiddos around a dining room table.

Kotb also recorded a short video from the moment everyone sang "Happy Birthday" to Dreyer, who giggled as her oldest son held up a white board with a handwritten birthday message from all of her boys.

RELATED: How Dylan Dreyer Surprised Her 80-Year-Old Dad on His Birthday: "So Many Boys!"

The fun didn't stop there; Kotb later posted a video on Instagram of her daughters and Dreyer's sons jumping off a dock together. "Summer days," the Joy 101 founder captioned the clip.

Dreyer and Kotb's kids have been making lots of fun memories all summer long. Back in June, for instance, Dreyer posted a sweet photo of their kids walking on the beach together and dubbed them the "summer squad."

Dylan Dreyer says Hoda Kotb is "the friend we all want and need"

Dylan Dreyer and Hoda Kotb attend Hudson River Park Friends 8th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon on March 8, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Getty Images

While Kotb left TODAY in November 2024, she's remained close with her former co-hosts and even reunited with Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY with Jenna & Friends earlier this year. Ahead of Kotb's departure, Dreyer wrote about her on Instagram, "[Kotb] comforts, she loves, she cares…it’s why we all love her. Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she’s the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can’t wait to watch you soar!"

RELATED: Craig Melvin Reading to Dylan Dreyer's 3 Sons Will Melt Your Heart: "Babysitter Craig"