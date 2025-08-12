Kylie Kelce Has Relatable Fears About Sending Her Daughter to Kindergarten

Ilona Maher Explains Why Jason Kelce Wore a Shirt with Her Face All Over It

The star's oldest daughter is heading back to school, and she opened up about the milestone to TODAY.

It's back-to-school time for millions of kids across the United States, and Kylie Kelce is handling it the best she can.

In an August 9 interview with TODAY.com, the all-star mom — and wife of retired NFL Super Bowl winner Jason Kelce — revealed that her fears about sending her daughter to kindergarten are the same ones that so many other parents have. A child going to school for the first time brings a certain amount of anxiety, and Kylie confessed that she — like most parents — is doing her best to navigate the uncertainty.

"I try my best to just release all of the anxiety that is associated with it," Kylie said.

The 33-year-old mother of four encourages good hygiene practices at home, but acknowledges that it's up to her 5-year-old daughter, Wyatt, to implement those habits in kindergarten this fall.

"We try our best to wash our hands really well at home and hope that when they're at school, they wash their hands just as well," Kylie said. "You're about to go to school, touch every surface and lick your hands. The cold that you are about to bring home is going to be 'peak school.'"

Wyatt is her oldest daughter, so that means any germs Wyatt brings home from school could be exposed to their other children — Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and the couple's newborn, Finnley, who they welcomed in March.

Ultimately, Kylie is crossing her fingers that the values she and Jason have imparted on little Wyatt will carry over to this next chapter in her life.

"When your kids leave you, you hope they're polite. You hope they use their manners. You hope they speak up for themselves. You hope they advocate for themselves. You hope that they're kind to their peers, their classmates and you hope that they're respectful of the teachers," she says.

Kylie Kelce describes in two words what it's like having four kids

Kylie Kelce appears on the Today Show Season 73 on Monday, April 1, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Kylie, who hosts the Not Gonna Lie podcast, spoke about what it's like having four children in the first episode since she returned from maternity leave.

"If I had to describe the change going from three kids to four kids in two words or less... 'Holy s–t'?" she said during the May episode.

However, Kylie gave her sentiment some more thought, and officially changed her answer to something a little softer: "Let's go with 'Not terrible.' That sounds better," she concluded.