Ice T's Secret to Marriage with His Wife Coco Austin: "You Gotta Pick Somebody..."

With over two decades of marriage in the books, Ice T and Coco Austin have some sage advice up their sleeves. The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star tied the knot in Vegas in 2002 just two months after they first met and have gone on to build a beautiful life together.

Ice T and Austin, who welcomed their daughter Chanel in 2014, knew from the jump that they were a match. Or as Austin once put it, they were "like yin and yang, like peanut butter and jelly." And in a March 2023 interview with E! News, Ice T said he and Austin are "almost like, identical" and revealed what he believes is the secret to their marriage.

Ice T breaks down his secret to his long marriage with his wife Coco Austin

Ice T and Coco Austin attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"What's the secret, Ice T? What is the secret to a successful marriage?" E! News' Francesca Amiker asked the SVU star.

"Getting married is like casting for a movie — you gotta pick somebody who's ready for all the scenes," Ice T explained. "Now, the thing of it is there's gonna be fun scenes, there's gonna be sad scenes, there's gonna be tough scenes, there's gonna be fight scenes, there's gonna be a lot of different scenes. And a lot of people don't sign up for the whole movie, they just sign up for the good part, ya know?"

"There's gonna be parts where your girl is going through it. Maybe she lost a family member and she needs a shoulder to lean on," he continued. "There's gonna be moment you down and you need that woman to say, 'C'mon baby it's gonna be alright.'"

Ice T added that he believes another key factor to his happy marriage is that he and Austin are very similar. "I think the fact of it is that Coco and I are almost like, identical," he told E! News. "When she met me ... she met me in a red snakeskin suit. When I talk my Ice T s---, she's like 'Yeah, ooh!' That tickles her."

"You gotta find somebody who you really like them as themselves," he continued. "And when you do find that person, it's usually a celebration because people are like, 'Wow you found somebody that can really put up with your bull----. That person is perfect for you. And then you have to stay in tune with it like a plant. You have to water it."

Ice T also said he acknowledges how they'll continue to change and grow as they get older. "The problem with humans is we keep evolving," he said. "So you as a 25 or 30-year-old woman, it's not the same as a 35-year-old woman ... You can't say, 'Well you liked that last year!' No, well, it's this year."

Ice T's wife Coco Austin appeared on Law & Order: SVU shortly after they got married

Coco Austin and Ice-T attend the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 3, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Ice T has played SVU's Sergeant Odafin "Fin" Tutuola since Season 2 of NBC's long-running drama, and his partner in crime IRL has also racked up a few acting credits on the show through the years. In 2004, two years after they got married, Austin made an appearance on Law & Order: SVU in the episode Season 5, Episode 25 ("Head"). She also had roles in Season 9, Episode 8 ("Fight") and Season 13, Episode 11 ("Theatre Tricks").

"I think whenever Coco is on the set, every single crew member somehow makes it to the set," Ice T told HuffPost about his wife's guest roles on SVU. "Every light man, every prop person, every electrical, every cook somehow makes it to that set when Coco is going to shoot. We have more people on set when Coco shoots than any time in the history of Law & Order."

