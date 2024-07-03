Biden Takes Lead in Fox News Poll; Trump & Fox Claim Biden Will Be on Drugs at Debate: A Closer Look

Attraction Juniors took the stage for a performance Swifties everywhere will love.

This AGT Act Used a Song From Taylor Swift's Red Era for Their Audition

When you think of Taylor Swift songs in America's Got Talent auditions, you probably think of singers who perform the singer's well-known hits. But a recent group used a Swift song in a whole new way.

An AGT Act used a Taylor Swift song in an unexpected way

Britain's Got Talent viewers may remember that in 2013, the show was won by a Hungarian shadow theater group called Attractions. Now, the son of that group's leader has formed "Attraction Juniors," a youth version of the Act with their own goal: win America's Got Talent.

For their audition, the group performed a cute coming-of-age story (in silhouette!) set to Taylor Swift's "The Lucky One" from her 2012 album Red.

A very special moment in their performance came at the end, when Swift's voice went away and was replaced by Emma, a teenager in the group, accompanying herself on guitar. The crowd went wild when the shadows became "real."

The Judges were equally impressed, and Attraction Juniors got four "Yes" votes.

"You told a story. You picked great music. It was entertaining and original," said Howie Mandel. "It was a really cute story, and I think people are gonna relate to it," added Simon Cowell.

Attraction Juniors appears on America's Got Talent Season 19 Episode 5 "Auditions 5". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

About "The Lucky One" by Taylor Swift

In classic Swift style, the song tells a story: A young dreamer moves to Hollywood and achieves all her dreams, but the excitement isn't fulfilling, so she leaves fame to live a quieter life. Then, the singer follows in her path, and understands why the star retired.

The lyrics to "The Lucky One" by Taylor Swift

New to town with a made-up name

In the angel's city, chasing fortune and fame

And the camera flashes make it look like a dream

You had it figured out since you were in school

Everybody loves pretty, everybody loves cool

So overnight, you look like a '60s queen

Another name goes up in lights

Like diamonds in the sky

And they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

Yeah, they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

But can you tell me now you're the lucky one?

Oh, oh, oh

Now it's big black cars and Riviera views

And your lover in the foyer doesn't even know you

And your secrets end up splashed on the news front page

And they tell you that you're lucky, but you're so confused

'Cause you don't feel pretty, you just feel used

And all the young things line up to take your place

Another name goes up in lights

You wonder if you'll make it out alive

And they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

Yeah, they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

Can you tell me now you're the lucky one?

Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

It was a few years later, I showed up here

And they still tell the legend of how you disappeared

How you took the money and your dignity and got the hell out

They say you bought a bunch of land somewhere

Chose the Rose Garden over Madison Square

And it took some time, but I understand it now

'Cause now my name is up in lights

But I think you got it right

Let me tell you now, you're the lucky one

Let me tell you now, you're the lucky one

Let me tell you now, you're the lucky one

Oh, oh, oh

Yeah, they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

Yeah, they'll tell you now, you're the lucky one

Let me tell you now, you're the lucky one

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh-oh, oh-oh

