Gordon-Levitt dedicated the "Lover" cover to his wife, Tasha McCauley, for her birthday.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Covered Taylor Swift's "Lover" for His Wife on The Tonight Show

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, you don't need to calm down.

On June 19, the actor known for his roles in hit movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Dark Knight Rises, and Inception stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to talk about his latest movie, the new sequel, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F.

He also treated viewers to a surprise acoustic cover of Taylor Swift's "Lover" to celebrate his wife, Tasha McCauley.

During his interview with Fallon, Gordon-Levitt revealed that while preparing for any new project, he actually creates a playlist of songs that will help him get into character. This provided a segue for his sweet performance.

"Today is actually my wife's birthday, and I'm so sad because she's not here in New York with me," Gordon-Levitt told Jimmy Fallon and the audience. "I'm here working, and she's back home, and I feel so terrible. So I texted Jimmy, and I was like, 'Can I give her a special birthday present on the show?'"

Joseph Gordon-Levitt during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 1991 on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"We're here to make dreams come true," Fallon said. "We always happen to have a guitar here," he added as he pulled one out.

"It's very convenient that way," joked Gordon-Levitt.

"This is a song by a singer-songwriter that she really, really loves," he said, looking into the camera as he held the guitar in his hands. "I just want to say... Babe, you're the most luminous soul I've ever met, and I'm so grateful you were born. I'm coming home soon. Love you."

Gordon-Levitt launched into a "Lover" cover, singing the romantic title track from Taylor Swift's 2019 album. He even hit the high notes of the sentimental song, and received a standing ovation from the audience.

A birthday present to Gordon-Levitt's wife turned out to be a present for us all.

Who is Joseph Gordon-Levitt's wife, Tasha McCauley?

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is married to Tasha McCauley.

The couple wed in December 2014, and they have two sons together, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

McCauley is a leader in the world of science and artificial intelligence. She co-founded the robotics company, Fellow Robots, and is a former board member of OpenAI. She is currently the CEO of GeoSim Systems.