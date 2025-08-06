NBC Insider Exclusive

Kelly Clarkson's Son Interrupted Chris Martin Singing for the Most Adorable Reason

Little Remy needed to take care of business, even if the Coldplay frontman was performing! 

By Jessica White
When you've got to go, you've got to go. 

In a hilarious throwback clip from her Emmy-winning talk show, Kelly Clarkson's then-6-year-old son Remy interrupted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's performance of "Yellow" to request a bathroom break. 

"I was psyched to have Chris Martin as our lead guest. We swapped stories, we shared some music," Clarkson said about the moment. "My kids joined because my daughter, River, her favorite song is Coldplay's 'Yellow' 'cause she has amazing taste. And she was so into it. But my son, Remy, was particularly distracted."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Gorgeous "Fix You" Cover Got a Lovely Compliment From Coldplay

In the throwback clip, River sat on her mother's lap as Remy kicked back with Martin on the couch. But before Martin could really get the song going, nature called. 

Read on to learn why Martin's performance was adorably cut short. 

Chris Martin's performance of "Yellow" got a potty break pause

As Martin kicked off the intimate set of "Yellow," Clarkson lovingly guided River and Remy along with the music, encouraging them to sing along to Martin's accompaniment. But just as Clarkson, Martin, and River began to get into the groove, Remy snagged the spotlight with a pressing matter.

"I have to go to the bathroom!" Remy adorably exclaimed.

As the audience howled over the interruption, Clarkson didn't miss a beat as she beamed at her young son. "And it was all yellow," she sang cheekily, getting another big laugh from the audience.

Martin was in stitches, as well, giving Remy a big high five before encouraging him to use the restroom. As Remy hopped off the couch and headed backstage, his sister couldn't help but throw some jokes his way. 

"Yeah, I need to [use the restroom], too. But I'm just holding it," River laughed.

A split featuring Chris Martin and Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

Chris Martin and Kelly Clarkson appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show. 

 

 Photo: Ralph Bavaro/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

"You know, what's funny is that always happens," Martin joked. "This is a real thing. In our concerts, we start playing ['Yellow'] and everyone just goes to the bathroom."

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson's Stunning Cover of Coldplay's 'Magic' is, Well, Magical

After the clip ended, Clarkson proclaimed, "I'm not saying I will show that at [Remy's] wedding one day. I'm just not saying I won't, because it's really great."

