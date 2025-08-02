How Jenna Bush Hager Hilariously Faked a Proposal on a Cruise with Her Grandparents

The TODAY host pulled off the prank with her cousin Sam LeBlond during a Bush family cruise.

Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to sharing hilarious family stories on TODAY with Jenna & Friends, but a recent tale involving fake engagement, a cruise vacation, and her legendary grandparents literally took the cake.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

After inviting her cousins, Wendy Stapleton and Sam LeBlond, to guest-host a March 2025 episode of the show, Bush Hager invited them to play a lighthearted game of "Bush Family Secrets," which saw the cousins reminiscing over various family memories. Amid regaling stories of Stapleton's childhood hijinks in the Bush's family home in Kennebunkport, or the time LeBlond met the president while wearing only his underwear, Bush Hager's fake proposal story landed on the cousins' radar. The TODAY co-host loved making her late grandparents laugh, and it's safe to say the former President George H. W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush got a kick out of the cousins' shenanigans.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Honors Grandmother Barbara Bush with Tribute After USPS Stamp Reveal

What followed was a laugh-filled retelling of when Bush Hager and LeBlond pretended to get engaged while on a Bush family vacation at sea.

Jenna Bush Hager and her cousin Sam LeBlond pranked their "Gammy" on a cruise

Once it became Bush Hager's turn for "Bush Family Secrets," she and LeBlond dished the details about how they staged a faux engagement to get a laugh out of their grandparents.

"At one point, my grandparents took us on the Disney cruise," she began.

"We might have been a little old for the Disney cruise," LeBlond pointed out.

"I think we were in our 20s. And so Gampy might have been slightly disappointed by how we participated..." Bush Hager teased. "We like to make our grandmother laugh because she had a great sense of humor, and I was wearing a ring that I had gotten for like, high school graduation or something."

LeBlond then got the bright idea to add some extra magic to the Disney vacation. Bush Hager continued, "Sam took it off my finger and pretended to propose to me right there in front of the buffet line on the cruise."

Barbara Bush's sense of humor prevailed; Bush Hager concluded the tale by reporting that the former first lady "loved" the prank. Even better? The fellow cruise patrons bought it, leading the "newly engaged couple" to reap some unexpected rewards for their little ruse.

"Yeah, everyone was so excited," LeBlond recalled. "And we got a free dessert out of it."

"A chocolate cake!" Bush Hager remembered with glee.

"Which I think is a pretty good deal," LeBlond said.

The story served as a heartwarming reminder of just how much fun the Bush cousins had growing up together — especially on vacation with "Gammy" and "Gampy."

Jenna Bush Hager learned many lessons from her grandparents

Jenna Bush Hager attends Hoda Kotb's Joy 101 Launch Event at CURRENT on May 28, 2025 in New York City; Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images/Joy 101

Since their 2018 passing, Bush Hager has spoken frequently about her Bush grandparents, spotlighting stories of their warmth, wisdom, and infallible humor. Bush Hager learned many invaluable lessons from her grandparents, which she's shared with TODAY audiences. Like when her grandmother wasn't "Gammy," she was "The Enforcer" thanks to Barbara's trustworthy rulebook.

"We called you 'The Enforcer.' It was because, of course, you were a force and you wrote the rules and your rules were simple," Bush Hager wrote in a letter to her grandmother, detailing some of Barbara's doctrines. "Treat everyone equally, don't look down on anyone, use your voices for good, read all the great books."

The TODAY anchor also holds immense respect for her grandfather, who had a "list of rules" that he held close to his heart and shared with Hager growing up.

"My grandpa, who lived until he was 94, I'll never forget ... He had this little list of rules that he lived by, and they're all really good ones," Hager shared during a June 2020 episode of TODAY. "Like don't talk all the time. Listen, listen to your mentors and friends, and learn from them. I actually have them memorized, which is kind of weird."

"Nobody likes an overbearing big shot, which sounds so much like his words," Bush Hager continued. "Help a friend when they're hurting. And one of them, which obviously I listen to a lot, is it's OK to cry when life takes a bad turn or when a friend hurts."

RELATED: 17 Sweet & Vintage Photos Pulled from the Bush Family Album

Watch TODAY weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.