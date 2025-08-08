The Season 28 Voice coach opened up on TODAY about the importance of being the "cool" grandparent.

Snoop Dogg Says Grandparents Should "Keep Bending the Rules" For a Very Sweet Reason

As a proud grandfather of eight and fun-loving family man, Snoop Dogg isn't shy about his love of spoiling his grandchildren. In fact, The Voice Coach encouraged all grandparents out there to follow suit during his October 2024 appearance on TODAY.

After visiting the show to chat about his jam-packed 2024, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager tapped Snoop to weigh in on some social dilemmas their viewers had sent in for advice. One woman wrote of the joys of being the “cool grandma,” allowing the kids to eat whatever they want and stay up late — but expressed concerns about her son Jack requesting stricter boundaries while his kids were in the grandparents' care. Should she continue being the cool grandma, or tighten up the rules?

Famed for being a fun-loving renegade, Snoop brought that signature charm while sharing his thoughts on the matter.

Snoop Dogg offered his advice for fun-loving grandparents on TODAY

"You know, the parents say tighten up," Kotb pointed out, keeping in mind Jack's wishes. Snoop, on the other hand, focused on the concerns of "cool grandma."

"Well, I am a grandfather," Snoop began. "So Jack be nimble, Jack be quick, Jack: when the parents are out of town, the kids can do whatever they want to do with grandpa and grandma. Because it's our time with them!"

Despite his teasing, Snoop's message soon became sentimental as he encouraged grandparents to continue being a "safe space" for their grandkids.

"So [grandparents], keep bending the rules for your grandbabies. Because they're gonna love you forever, and they're gonna always share secrets with you. And they're gonna feel like they have a safe space with you. Let the parents keep being those mean, wall-putting-up barriers. You don't have any barriers — you're grandma and grandpa!

Following Snoop's thoughtful proclamation, the TODAY anchors asked if that's how he operated as a grandfather.

"My grandkids, they know I got a bowl of candy when they come over," Snoop said. "I got video games, I got whatever they want."

Snoop Dogg's style of grandparenting: "I'm the can-can man"

Snoop Dogg appears on TODAY on Thursday, October 17, 2024. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Snoop echoed this sentiment while speaking with Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, where he also revealed the adorable nickname his grandkids have given him: "Papa Snoop."

"That is so cute," Guthrie said before asking about the rapper's grand parenting style. According to the red chair veteran, if you're at Snoop's house, it's time to relax and have fun.

"You can get away with anything with me," Snoop shrugged. "Whatever your parents won't let you do, come over here! You can't eat candy? Can't watch TV late night? You can't do this? I'm the can-can man."

In a 2024 PEOPLE interview, Snoop revealed that despite the occasional complaint, he relishes the joys of grandparenthood, calling it one of his many "accomplishments." And he's not afraid of leaning into the silliness for the sake of creating cherished memories — candy, costumes, and all.

"Papa Snoop, that's who I am, and I love being that," Snoop explained. "I be dressing up for their birthday parties, like He-Man, Baby Shark or whoever. I be complaining, but I love it. I love being a grandpa. It's an accomplishment."

