American Ninja Warrior Has Been Renewed for Season 18: Details

NBC has officially renewed American Ninja Warrior for Season 18!

How to Watch Watch American Ninja Warrior Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

After 17 incredible seasons of heart-pounding obstacles and unforgettable Ninja moments, the long-running competition series isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Each year, elite athletes from all walks of life take on the world's toughest obstacle course with one goal in mind: victory. Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will return to the sidelines along with co-host Zuri Hall to weigh in on Season 18's action.

RELATED: How to Get Tickets to an American Ninja Warrior Taping

Find out everything to know about American Ninja Warrior Season 18, below:

Luke Beckstrand and Elijah Browning on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 10. Photo: Greg Gayne/NBC

When is the premiere of American Ninja Warrior Season 18? An official premiere date for Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior has yet to be announced. Stay tuned!

What to expect from Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, hosts of American Ninja Warrior. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

From mind-boggling obstacles to heartwarming Ninja stories, Season 18 is set to deliver the goods. If you've loved the head-to-head racing in recent seasons of ANW, we've got great news. Season 18 of ANW will debut a brand new round featuring a "supersized three-lane racecourse." Three Ninjas will then take the course to face off head-to-head-to-head.

The Season 18 National Finals will also feature an all-racing format, after which the champion will take home the grand prize of $250,000.

How to apply to compete on Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior

Daniella Blanchard on American Ninja Warrior Season 17, Episode 8. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Think you have what it takes to soar through the ANW obstacle course? Season 18 casting for American Ninja Warrior is currently underway. Interested gravity-defying Ninjas can visit ANWcasting.com to submit their application and get more information about the Season 18 competition.

"Ninja Warrior is unlike any other sport I've seen, where truly every athlete is looking to elevate themselves, as well as everyone around them..." ANW Host Iseman told NBC Insider. "Once you show up, you are a Ninja. And I think that's why so many people love being affiliated with this ... Ninja is truly this community that embraces everyone, that celebrates everyone."

Where to watch American Ninja Warrior

Zuri Hall and Jesse Labreck on American Ninja Warrior Season 15 Episode 18. Photo: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Season 18 of American Ninja Warrior will air on NBC, with episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. Stay tuned for a premiere date.

RELATED: American Ninja Warrior's New Finals Format, Explained

While you wait, remember to keep watching Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior, airing Mondays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.