Where to Watch Access Hollywood

Take a peek behind the silver screen with Access Hollywood, where you can find exclusive interviews and information about the entertainment industry's biggest stars. From music to television to hit movies and celebrity gossip, Access Hollywood covers it all.

How to Watch Watch Access Hollywood weekdays on NBC and Peacock.

Here's everything you need to know to tune in:

When Access Hollywood airs

Access Hollywood and Access Daily, hosted by Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover, are syndicated to local broadcast channels and aired at different times depending on that channel's schedule. You can check your local NBC affiliate's Access Hollywood airtime here. Please note that Access Daily does not air in all markets.

You can also find the Access team on the red carpet for major entertainment industry events, including awards shows.

How to watch Access Hollywood

In addition to tuning into your local NBC affiliate, you can find a week's worth of Access Hollywood episodes on NBC.com, and on Peacock. For even more Access Hollywood content, check out the thousands of clips on the show's YouTube page.

RELATED: Tracy Spiridakos Returns to Chicago and Looks So Happy in Radiant Sunset Selfie

The Access Hollywood cast

Access Hollywood Cast: Zuri Hall, Scott Evans, Kit Hoover, and Mario Lopez. Photo: Chris Haston/NBC

Mario Lopez rose to fame when he co-starred on the hit ensemble teen sitcom Saved By The Bell. He reprised his role of A.C. Slater in both Saved By The Bell: The College Years and Peacock's Saved By The Bell reboot. He joined Access Hollywood in 2019, also co-hosting Access Daily, the show's lifestyle-focused counterpart.

Kit Hoover is Lopez's Access Daily co-host and began her career as a correspondent for American Journal in 1996. Hoover and her husband, Crowley Sullivan, share three children: Campbell, Hayes, and Crowley.

Scott Evans is a host of both Access Hollywood and Couple to Throuple on Peacock. In a 2019 interview with Ebony, Evans told the story of how he joined the Access team. While working at Channel One, he sent his reel to the Access Hollywood producers, and after a positive conversation, they called him with an amazing offer: an exclusive with Taylor Swift. The interview went so well, he's worked for Access Hollywood "ever since."

Zuri Hall cut her teeth working in local journalism in Indiana. Now, she has a podcast, is the sideline reporter for American Ninja Warrior, hosts beauty pageants in addition to her work with Access Hollywood. Hall lives in Los Angeles with her dog Lola.

RELATED: The Complete Cast of Access Hollywood: Every Host