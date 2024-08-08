Tracy Spiridakos Returns to Chicago and Looks So Happy in Radiant Sunset Selfie

The former Chicago P.D. star played Detective Haley Upton for eight season before exiting the procedural following Season 11.

You can take the girl out of One Chicago, but you can't take Chicago out of the girl.

After taking some vacation time, Tracy Spiridakos — who portrayed fan favorite Detective Hailey Upton for eight seasons on Chicago PD — returned to the Windy City this week to snap a few stunning selfies as the sun set over Lake Michigan. While Spiridakos' return to Chicago isn't quite the "return" fans hope for, it's nonetheless fantastic to see the 36-year-old pay homage to the iconic city that was the backdrop for countless unforgettable moments throughout her career.

In an August 8 Instagram post, Spiridakos shared a carousel featuring photos of her posing in front of a beautiful Lake Michigan sunset against the city's skyline — and she included a few adorable smiles while she was at it!

Her caption was simple yet poignant.

"Hello Chicago, you are beautiful 😍," Spirinakos wrote.

In recent weeks the actress has shared pictures of her travels. She looked gorgeous relaxing on a Greek beach and so happy exploring London to the fullest alongside one of her best friends! Spiridakos has prepared herself for anything throughout her travels but may have gone overboard while packing. In a hilarious June Instagram post, she revealed her thought process ahead of her trip:

"Packing for vacation," Spiridakos captioned. "Will I wear all these clothes? No. Do I need to bring all of them? Yes. Is the PlayStation necessary? Yes, not negotiable. I might need more suitcases."

Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres on September 25

While Spiridakos won't be part of the Season 12 cast this year, that won't slow down one of our favorite shows. There are only a few weeks remaining until Chicago PD returns to NBC! Mark your calendars: Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC is when you need to be planted on your couch.

Fans have reason to be excited because the uber-talented Toya Turner will join the series as a full-time cast member. The 34-year-old will fill Spiridakos' shoes in the District 21 Intelligence Unit as Officer Kiana Cook — and although those are pretty big shoes to fill, we're sure Turner is up to the task!