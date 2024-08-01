Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

The actress has appeared in the One Chicago universe, not once, but twice!

Why You Recognize Toya Turner, The New Star of Chicago P.D.

The District 21 Intelligence Unit is getting another member. In the wake of Detective Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) departure, there's a new cop in town: Patrol officer Kiana Cook, played by Toya Turner.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Turner is joining the cast of Chicago P.D. for Season 12 as a series regular. As the fresh face on the force, Cook loves the excitement of her work and is no stranger to hectic or dangerous situations. Read on to find out more about the new cast member.

RELATED: Elias Koteas Hugs Tracy Spiridakos In New Pics from His Secret Return to Set

Toya Turner's previous One Chicago roles

Officer Kiana Cook may be new, but Turner's no stranger to the One Chicago family. In 2014, she played Peaches the Prostitute on an episode of Chicago Fire (Season 2, Episode 14, "Tonight's The Night"), and in 2016, she appeared on an episode of Chicago Med (Season 2, Episode 1, "Soul Care") as Jayna Miles. Joining the cast of Chicago P.D. officially completes her journey through the Chicago trifecta.

Toya Turner attends the ClexaCon 2021 convention at the Tropicana Las Vegas on October 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Where you've seen Toya Turner before

The Jamaican-American actress is best known for her role on Netflix's Warrior Nun and her stint on NBC medical drama New Amsterdam, where she played nurse Gabrielle across seven episodes.

Gabrielle was a travel nurse who was unafraid to speak her mind. In her very first episode, she snapped, "Dr. Reynolds, I have worked on four continents in six countries and 27 different cities, and I can say without a doubt that you are the worst patient I've ever encountered." Later, she and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) strike up a romance.

Gabrielle (Toya Turner) on New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 9. Photo: Cara Howe/NBC

What we know about Chicago P.D. Season 12

The Burgess-Ruzek wedding is on. After years of will-they-won't-they ups and downs, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), finally got engaged for real in Season 11. And this time, they're definitely making it to the end of the aisle.

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line of the nuptials. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

“I think it’ll be fun [to write],” Sigan added. “There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”

RELATED: Jason Beghe Was a "Champion" of Jesse Lee Soffer's Chicago P.D. Return: "I Love Him"

Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, September 25.