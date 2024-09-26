The Chicago P.D. Cast Didn't Forget Tracy Spiridakos After 1st Episode without Upton

The star may be gone from One Chicago, but she has not been forgotten!

Season 12 of Chicago P.D. is finally underway, and although Tracy Spiridakos is no longer part of the cast, the star took to social media to celebrate the occasion!

On September 25, the actress who brought Hailey Upton to life for so many years, shared an Instagram photo to celebrate the new season alongside a heartfelt message to the cast and crew of the show she used to call home.

"Happy Chicago PD premiere day! Mad love to the cast and crew and huge welcome to the new cast members. Love all of you. Tune in tonight everyone! #chicagopd," Spiridakos captioned.

Spirdakos's comfy-looking blue sweatshirt perfectly complemented her eyes, resulting in a picture-perfect selfie.

While Spiridakos left the show after Season 11, we know that a big part of her will always be intrinsically connected to the One Chicago family. Of course, it helps when her former co-stars invade Spiridakos' Instagram comment section to let her know she is genuinely missed.

"Miss you Tracle✨ #StayUpton," commented LaRoyce Hawkins, who's portrayed Kevin Atwater for over a decade.

Patrick John Flueger — sporting a new hair color in Season 12 as Detective Adam Ruzek — chimed in with an adorable compliment: "U look lovely as the day is new Tracil!"

However, our favorite message came from none other than Marina Squerciati, who's fresh off her bridesmaid duties for Torrey DeVitto's wedding: "OMG I MISS YOU," she sweetly wrote.

Tracy Spiridakos left Chicago P.D. after Season 11

As any fan knows, all good things must come to an end — and Spiridakos' run as Hailey Upton came to a satisfying conclusion after Season 11. And as fans could imagine, the decision to leave the show after for eight seasons was not easy!

"It was a really hard decision, and I don't know that there's ever a right time," the 36-year-old told NBC Insider in May. "I think I've been on the show for just over seven years, like seven and a half-ish years, and I was just wanting to switch it up and kind of see what else was out there. That was really it. I'm so close with everybody. With our producers, [showrunner] Gwen, our writers, our cast, our crew. It was a really difficult and emotional time, for sure."

Judging by the kind words from her former co-stars, Spiridakos left a blue-eyed hole in the cast that won't ever be forgotten.