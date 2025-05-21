Who Is the Father of Hannah Asher's Baby on Chicago Med?

Ripley and Frost Help a Child Who Is Turning Blue and Can’t Breathe | Chicago Med | NBC

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) is navigating some seriously intense life changes on Chicago Med after learning she was pregnant in Season 10's penultimate episode.

After her disheartening breakup with Gaffney's Dr. Mitch Ripley (Luke Mitchell) — right after confessing their love, no less — Hannah's enjoyed reconnecting with her previously-estranged sister, Lizzie (Erin Anderson). Following Lizzie's heartbreaking miscarriage amid a grueling IVF process, Hannah decided to become a surrogate to help fulfill Lizzie's dream of becoming a mother. Hannah's go-to Gaffney confidante Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) raised his eyebrows at the idea, but Hannah moved forward with completing the tests needed to become a surrogate to help her sister.

But Hannah's plan came to a screeching halt once the lab results revealed she was already pregnant. How would she confront her sister about the development?

Read what happened to Hannah during Med's Season 10 finale, below:

Hannah struggled to break the pregnancy news to her sister Lizzie on Chicago Med

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Elizabeth "Lizzy" Asher (Erin Anderson) on Chicago Med Season 10, Episode 10. Photo: George Burns Jr/NBC

Blindsided by the pregnancy news, Hannah struggled to tell her concerned sister about the development, but it all came to a head at the top of the Season 10 finale (Episode 22: "...Don't You Cry").

"You're pregnant?" Lizzie asked incredulously.

"Yeah," Hannah confirmed nervously.

"Does Mitch know?" Lizzie asked.

"You're the first person that I told. Look, I am so sorry that this —" Hannah tried to grab Lizzie's hand, but her sister pulled away. "This wasn't planned. Do you not believe me?"

"Of course I believe you, but it's just typical, Hannah," Lizzie told her.

"Look, Lizzie, I can have this baby and then I can still be your surrogate," Hannah explained.

"Come on, how is that gonna work?" Lizzie argued. "You will have a baby. That will be your focus. Your life. I should have known better than to trust you again."

"Oh, come on, that's not fair," Hannah pleaded.

"Fair? Are you kidding?" Lizzie snapped. "I've spent years watching out for you after mom died. When you went to med school. When you got hooked on heroin."

"I have done everything that I can to help you on this journey to have a baby," Hannah said.

"Oh, do you want some extra credit?" Lizzie snapped.

"Lizzie, I have been in this with you from the start, and I have worked my ass off to make up for all of those horrible things that I did," Hannah said. "This baby? This baby isn't that. Isn't there some small part of you that's actually happy for me?"

"Once again, it's my fault," Lizzie shrugged as she left Hannah's apartment.

Chicago Med Season 10 ends with an interesting house visit

Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Schram) and Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Webber) in Chicago Med Season 9 Episode 4, "These Are Not the Droids You are Looking For." Photo: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC

In final moments of Chicago Med's Season 10 finale, something interesting happened. Hannah went to Archer's house.

"Hey, we need to talk," Hannah said after paying Archer an impromptu visit, just like she did earlier this season.

But what does it mean? Fans will have to wait until the Season 11 premiere to find out.

