Chicago P.D.'s Jason Beghe Has an Adorable, Fluffy Nickname That Voight Would Hate

Jason Beghe might play Sergeant Henry "Hank" Voight, the tough leader of Chicago P.D.’s Intelligence Unit, but the actor from New York City actually has a soft side. Soft like… a kitten.

Beghe is an animal lover through and through. In fact, he used to run an animal rescue when he lived in California. “I’m a cat and a dog person,” he shared in a 2024 video for Clear the Shelters. “I ran a rescue at my place in Malibu … I think at one time I came home and there were 28 dogs there. And right now, I’ve got two cats.”

And boy oh boy, does he love those cats. During a May 2024 appearance on TODAY, Beghe confirmed that in real life he’s a “proud cat dad" to two long-haired fluffy kitties. “They’re brothers, they’re roommates,” Beghe gushed as photos of his cats, Uno and Dos, appeared on the screen. “Yeah, I got kitties.”

Beghe loves kitties so much, it’s apparently inspired a pretty adorable nickname for the rough-around-edges Chicago P.D. cop.

Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe's nickname is “Kitten”

“People call me [by] my nickname. My nickname is Kitten,” Beghe revealed to Clear the Shelters in 2024. “Meow. I always say ‘meow.’”

He says “meow” so often, it’s become a running bit on set. “As a matter of fact, when I forget my lines, they always make fun because it’ll be like, ‘Alright, everybody! Meow, meow, meow!’” he said.

Jason Beghe is the “goofball” of Chicago P.D.

In an October 2024 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Patrick John Flueger, who plays Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D., revealed that while the show deals with some "heavy s---" with its action-packed and intense storylines, the cast has managed to find moments to laugh.

"The funny thing is that, with all the darkness, we goof around the whole time," Flueger said. "Everyone is so serious, but at the same time, we goof around. Every set says, 'We're a family, we're a family.’ I'll tell you what: We are a family! Our crew works so hard; they're there for such long hours that, if we didn't goof around, I don't know how it would be survivable.”

“LaRoyce Hawkins is a funny cat,” Flueger added. "But even Jason [Beghe], as serious as you think he might be, is a goofball. Nobody takes themselves too seriously on our set, not 12 years in.”

As Beghe might say… Meow.