Marina Squerciati Was Torrey DeVitto's Bridesmaid in Her Stunning Wedding (PICS)

It was a day the former Chicago Med star will never forget!

On September 21, former Chicago Med star Torrey DeVitto revealed on Instagram that a weekend earlier, she tied the knot in a beautiful outdoor ceremony—and Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati was by her side as a stunning bridesmaid. DeVitto's Instagram carousel is breathtaking, to say the least:

See all the gorgeous photos from the wedding here, including Squerciati in bridesmaid action!

"September 14, 2024 was the best day of my life," DeVitto captioned her post. "Getting to marry my best friend, the man of my dreams in front of all of our closest friends and family at our dream venue was an absolute dream."

The wedding occurred in Michigan at the Inisfree Estate on the east side of Lake Michigan. Everything looked like it went off without a hitch—and how cute is that pizza photo at the end of the carousel?

Both the bride and groom looked radiant (and Squerciati, too, for that matter). From the looks of all those pictures, the 40-year-old really did have the best day of her life on September 14.

Fans have had a blast following DeVitto's wedding journey—and even her former co-stars have gotten in on the festivities. Last month, Squerciati famously left the Chicago P.D. set in the wee hours of the morning to attend DeVitto's glamping-themed bachelorette party, a weekend that was filled with campfires, s'mores, balloons, cake, and plenty of good friends.

DeVitto got engaged Jared LaPine in September 2023. The couple announced they were expecting their first child eight months later this past May.

One Chicago returns with new seasons on NBC beginning September 25

The wait is almost over. It's been a long summer hiatus for One Chicago fans, but fortunately, new seasons of your favorite shows are right around the corner. While some familiar faces have left the cast, new arrivals are all but guaranteed to become instant fan favorites—like Dermot Mulroney, who's already looking dapper in his new Chicago Fire uniform!

On Wednesday, September 25, fans should plant themselves on their couches all night! It all starts at 8/7c on NBC when Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres. Of course, Season 13 of Chicago Fire premieres immediately afterward at 9/8c, followed by the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10/9c.

If you miss any live airings, don't worry: All episodes stream the next day on Peacock.