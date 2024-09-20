Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

During a breaking from filming Chicago P.D., the Burgess actress was joined by an adorably furry friend.

Marina Squerciati Did Not Want to Give Back the Cutest Puppy That Visited the P.D. Set

In an adorable September 19 Instagram Story, Chicago P.D.'s Marina Squerciati shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what it's like on set — and it involved a tiny puppy. Apparently, Squerciati got a little too attached to the dog in between takes and found it near-impossible to give it back to its owner.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Really, can anyone blame her? Fortunately, although there will be some separation anxiety, the puppy visit was great for morale overall.

"Long days of shooting made better with puppies!" Squerciati said.

The stars of One Chicago never stop having fun on and off the set, and fans will happily take any puppy interactions whenever they can get them!

Looking ahead to the new season of Chicago P.D., it will be interesting to witness the continued evolution of Squerciati's character, Kim Burgess. Could a long-rumored promotion from her role as an officer be in her future?

Marina Squerciati plays with a puppy via her Instagram story. Photo: Marina Squerciati/ Instagram

In a 2024 interview with Give Me My Remote, Squerciati says anything is possible, but as an actress, she doesn't want to rock the creative boat!

"I don't ask the writers why they don't do things, because I really like my job," she joked. "But, yeah, I think it's a theme….everyone knows she deserves it. But, like, I guess in life who don't you know that deserves a promotion and hasn't gotten it yet? So it's also great, she still has more to go and more to do. It leaves me really space to stay on the show to do more things, I guess."

Now that Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton is no longer on the force, does that mean Burgess could be promoted to detective in Season 12? According to showrunner Gwen Sigan, it's a possibility!

"Someone's getting promoted, and it's somebody I think who's wanted it for a while and that it made a lot of sense for us," Sigan revealed in a September 18 interview with TV Insider. "In the [writers'] room, we've talked about that storyline for so long, but how do you make it a story? How do you make it interesting? How do you make it something that really reveals something about who this person is and is not just a piece of paper?"

While Sigan kept details close to her chest, she thinks whoever gets promoted will be a net positive for the show.

"I think it'll add some new dynamics to the unit," she said.

One Chicago returns to NBC on September 25

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Danny Alvarado (EJ Bonilla) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 3 "Safe Harbor". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

It's been a long summer hiatus for One Chicago fans, but fortunately, new seasons of your favorite shows are right around the corner. While some familiar faces have left the cast, new arrivals are all but guaranteed to become instant fan favorites. It's a great time to be a One Chicago fan.

On that note, the biggest night of the fall season is tantalizingly close!

On Wednesday, September 25, fans should plant themselves on their couches all night! It all starts at 8/7c on NBC when Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres. Of course, Season 13 of Chicago Fire premieres immediately afterward at 9/8c, followed by the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10/9c!

If you miss any live airings, don't worry: All episodes stream the next day on Peacock.