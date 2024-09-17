Jesse Spencer Did Literal Flying Pushups Dancing to a Queen Song

Dermot Mulroney and Sarah Ramos Are Among the New Faces Coming to Chicago | One Chicago | NBC

If there's one thing we've learned lately, it's that our favorite One Chicago stars love to dance!

In recently unearthed behind-the-scenes footage from Chicago Fire, Christian Stolte, Christopher Herrmann, and other current and former cast members dazzled with their dance moves set to the Queen classic "Under Pressure." But it's Jesse Spencer who impressed us the most with moves nobody's ever seen before!

Don't believe us?

Watch the Chicago Fire crew get their dancin' on here.

Spencer broke out into jumping pushups, a move that would be a crowd pleaser, whether on the dance floor or the streets of the Windy City.

(Adding a flying starfish-like jump to a few pushups is *chef's kiss* if you ask us. It's a workout and a killer dance move in one!)

Although Spencer's moves seem American-made to the naked eye, he gets all his dancing talent from his Australian roots. That's right, the 45-year-old was born in Melbourne, which means that even his impeccable U.S. accent fans hear on Chicago Fire is just another example of his talent.

In fact, during a March 2021 interview with Hollywood Outbreak, Spencer confessed he sometimes gets crossed up when putting his multilingual talent into practice.

"On the phone, I'll normally [use my] American [accent] because if I'm saying numbers or letters, it just doesn't work," he explained. "I need to be subtitled! I'll drop into [the American accent] just for clarity, I think. But I forget the phrases, you forget the colloquialisms and things [in Australia]. I'll go back to Australia, and I'm like, 'Oh, I forgot about that phrase!' Then I come back [to America], and within two weeks, I've forgotten them all again."

Chicago Fire returns for Season 13 on September 25

Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Hudon) in Season 13 Episode 1 of Chicago Fire. Photo: Peter Gordon/NBC

It's time to officially mark your calendars: Wednesday, September 25 is when One Chicago fans should plant themselves on their couches all night!

Season 10 of Chicago Med premieres at 8/7c, Season 13 of Chicago Fire premieres at 9/8c, and finally, Season 12 of Chicago P.D. premieres at 10/9c — all on NBC!

As for what fans should expect from Season 13, showrunner Andrea Newman gave a few hints in a May 2024 interview with CBR:

"As the show keeps growing, these characters keep growing. There's the challenge of 'What's the next cool call?'" Newman explained. "What's the next little obstacle to throw in their path? And what's the next step that can bring out the darker side to a character — something that triggers something for them, and they have a different kind of evolution? It's been a constant challenge, but in the best way. A real gift to have these characters that you want to see grow and take unexpected turns."