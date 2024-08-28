The Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. First Responders Don't Let Anything Stop Them | One Chicago | NBC

The actor will debut in his role as Firehouse 51's new chief for Season 12 of Chicago Fire.

Dermot Mulroney Looks So Good in Uniform as Chief Pascal on the Chicago Fire Set

The newest cast member of Chicago Fire already looks at home in his new role!

How to Watch Watch the Season 13 premiere of Chicago Fire Wednesday, September 25 at 9/8c on NBC.

One Chicago fans are beyond excited for the debut of Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, and the first photo of Mulroney — shared by the actor himself as part of an Instagram carousel on August 28 — looks beyond fantastic! The 60-year-old snapped a quick selfie between takes at the Chicago Cultural Center as a tantalizing glimpse of what fans should expect in Season 13.

"Chief Pascal reporting for duty on @chicagofire_nbc 🚨at #chicagoculturalcenter #chicagosunrise 🌇#tiffanyglass #landacknowledgement #Potawatomi 🙏," he said.

Mulroney wears the uniform quite well, don't you think?

As Season 13 kicks off, Pascal is slated to take over for longtime Battalion Chief of Firehouse 51 Wallace Boden, who was memorably promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the entire Chicago Fire Department at the end of last season. Fortunately, it seems like Boden — played by Eamonn Walker for more than a decade — will still appear in the One Chicago universe every now and again. Boden's final words last season were prophetic in hindsight.

"Thank you, but we are all gonna see each other again," Boden told the firefighters at the end of Season 12. "There is no need for a big goodbye."

Mulroney's character hails from Miami — with a sunny disposition to match, despite his estrangement from his wife. The actor is well-known for his roles in everything from comedies like Friends and New Girl to gritty dramas like Shameless to recent films like Anyone But You. We're sure he'll fit into the cast of Chicago Fire just fine!

Chicago Fire Season 13 premieres this fall

Dermot Mulroney appears on TODAY on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC

Chicago Fire premieres September 25 on NBC and will occupy its regular time slot: Wednesdays at 9/8c.

One burning question remains, however: what can fans expect in the new season?

NBC Insider spoke with showrunner Andrew Newman and gained some insight into the direction of Season 13.

"It is a new era in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman revealed. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

It sounds like another unforgettable season is just around the corner.