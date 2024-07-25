Severide Is on Top of Truck 81 When It Gets Stolen | Chicago Fire | NBC

It was announced on July 25 that the star would be joining the Chicago Fire cast for Season 13.

Dermot Mulroney Cast on Chicago Fire As New Chief! What to Know (DETAILS)

Huge news for Chicago Fire fans. After 12 years as Battalion Chief Wallace Boden, Eamonn Walker is stepping down as a series regular (his character was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of the Chicago Fire Department). We don't know just yet what's next for his future on the show, but we do know who is taking on the position of Chief at Firehouse 51: Dermot Mulroney.

Dermot Mulroney is joining the cast of Chicago Fire

Dermot Mulroney will join the cast of Chicago Fire as Chief Dom Pascal. Pascal began his career in Chicago but spent the last decade in Miami, and his personality is equally sunny. He's cheerful and good under pressure, but estranged from his wife.

And fear not, it looks like Boden isn't gone gone. "Thank you, but we are all gonna see each other again," Boden told the firefighters at the end of Season 12. "There is no need for a big goodbye."

Where you've seen Dermot Mulroney

Mulroney has an extensive résumé of both television and film projects. He got his big break in 1988's Young Guns, and went on to star in movies like Longtime Companion, My Best Friend's Wedding, About Schmidt and The Family Stone. He had memorable arcs on shows like Friends and New Girl, and also has experience in a firefighter TV show, appearing in five episodes of Station 19 Season 2.

Oh, and as Saturday Night Live once pointed out, he is not Dylan McDermott.

Mulroney will have fun with the Chicago Fire gang

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Chicago Fire star Miranda Rae Mayo characterized the atmospheres on the various One Chicago shows. "When you go to Med's set, it's like a sophisticated dinner party, you know what I mean? It's like people are reading books, everybody's talking softly...Then you go to P.D., and they're a little rougher," Mayo said.

"And then you go to Fire, and it's a circus. I mean, truly, we're loud, we're laughing, very much like a firehouse... It's very vibrant," she added. Sounds like Mulroney's in for some fun!

Chicago Fire returns for Season 13 soon

Chicago Fire premieres September 25 on NBC and will occupy its normal time slot: Wednesdays at 9/8c.

NBC Insider chatted with Chicago Fire showrunner Andrew Newman about what the many changes and staff swaps at Firehouse 51 could mean for the future.

"It is a new era [of Chicago Fire] in lots of ways, though the core family is still together and will need each other to manage the twists and turns ahead," Newman said. "Fans can expect some darker themes, with new challenges, battles, and thrills as things get shaken up at 51!"

You can catch up on all the ups, downs, romances and heartbreaks of the first 12 seasons on Peacock.