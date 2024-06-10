What Happened to Steven R. McQueen's Character Jimmy Borrelli on Chicago Fire?

What happened to Jimmy Borrelli's brother Danny Borrelli on Chicago Fire?

After spearheading Jimmy's rocky introduction to Firehouse 51, Danny — who worked at the nearby Engine 67 — caught wind of the problems he'd caused for Jimmy and encouraged his little brother to transfer.

Jimmy refused and Danny was initially furious, but they eventually made up and charted separate paths within the CFD.

In Season 4, Episode 22 ("Where the Collapse Started"), Danny visited Jimmy for help with a shady business deal and was turned away, leading to a tense argument between the brothers.

Later, 51 received a call for assistance for a building collapse that Engine 67 and Jimmy's brother were already addressing. After giving Jimmy the cold shoulder at the scene, Danny went into the building with Firehouse 51 to help find and recover any victims.

RELATED: The Most Devastating Deaths on Chicago Fire Across All Seasons

As the building crumbled around them, Boden gave the order for the companies to evacuate. As the squads exited, Danny mistakenly believed he heard a civilian cry out for help behind them and pleaded with Boden for permission to go back.

The Chief agreed to give Danny just one minute to find the civilian but, moments after he re-entered the building, the roof collapsed. Jimmy rushed inside to help his brother, who was pinned down by rubble, prompting Jimmy to scream for assistance. Boden, however, was hesitant to risk anyone else's life in the collapsing building continued to collapse and, instead, ran inside himself to pull Jimmy to safety... just as an avalanche of debris fell atop Danny, tragically killing him.

Danny's death was a heart-shattering to Jimmy, who took a leave of absence from the department.