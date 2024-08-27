Marina Squerciati Left Set at 4:30 AM for Torrey DeVitto's Glamping Bachelorette

The actress squeezed in enough time to celebrate the former Chicago Med star in while filming Chicago P.D. Season 12.

One Chicago stars are always there for each other — even if it means leaving filming in the middle of the night to attend a bachelorette party.

Over the weekend, Chicago P.D. star Marina Squerciati had one event circled on her calendar: Chicago Med alum Torrey DeVitto's glamping-themed bachelorette bash. However, with filming underway on the upcoming Season 12 of Chicago P.D., Squerciati found herself logistically in a bind.

But she did what any friend would do: Left set at 4:30 in the morning and made a beeline to Camp Aramoni, a boutique campground in Illinois, to be there for DeVitto's unforgettable weekend.

However, as Squerciati's absolutely adorable (and hilarious) Instagram Stories revealed, she arrived at the festivities a little too tuckered out. Let's hope DeVitto and the rest of the bachelorette party gave Squerciati the rest she deserved. It's okay, though — according to DeVitto's Instagram carousel, it was a weekend neither woman would ever forget:

Marina Squerciati asleep via her Instagram story. Photo: Instagram/Marina Squerciati

DeVitto got engaged to her boyfriend (now fiancé), Jared LaPine, in September 2023. The couple announced they were expecting their first child 8 months later this past May.

"This weekend I got to celebrate my upcoming wedding with my best friends and sisters glamping at the beautiful @camparamoni . It was a weekend I will never ever forget. It was a weekend filled with love, joy, laughter, amazing conversation and deep connections. The time everyone took to make this weekend so perfect has left me speechless (even if I had to waddle my way through every activity). ❤️❤️❤️ #camparamoni," DeVitto said in a caption.

DeVitto's bachelorette party had it all: Campfires, s'mores, balloons, cake, and plenty of her closest friends.

Of course, this wasn't the first time Squerciaiti and DeVitto have met up — they have a close friendship stemming from the days as part of the One Chicago universe. In October 2023, the two women reunited with their co-stars to attend the opening of an exhibit at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. In September, the two gals took in the sights and sounds of New York City's Fashion Week together — and looked stunning while doing it!

When does Chicago P.D. return?

Season 12 is almost here. It premieres on September 25 on NBC, and from the looks of Squerciati's behind-the-scenes selfies with her co-stars, the whole cast is thrilled to be back on set. Their smiles say it all. Season 12 of Chicago P.D. will be one for the ages.

Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 11 Episode 12. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

