Surprise! Torrey DeVitto Announces She's Expecting a Baby with Fiancé Jared LaPine

Congrats are in order for a certain Chicago Med alum!

How to Watch Watch Chicago Med Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Torrey DeVitto exited the series following Season 7 (though she made an exciting return in Season 8's finale) stole audiences' hearts with her unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Natalie Manning, but that doesn't mean she's stopped putting smiles on her fans' faces.

Chicago Med alum Torrey Devitto announces her pregnancy

On May 19, DeVitto happily announced on Instagram that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé, Jared LaPine! The 39-year-old Chicago Med alum even captioned the post with a gender reveal!

"🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍," alongside two sweet photos of herself and LaPine wearing matching white and staring lovingly into her fiancé's eyes. It doesn't get much cuter than that.

The great news keeps coming for DeVitto, as her pregnancy reveal has come less than a year after she announced her engagement to LaPine in September 2023. We'll be honest: We're still reeling over the heartwarming caption she posted to commemorate that day.

"Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn't poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious," DeVitto wrote.

Too cute!

Torrey DeVitto manifests big things in 2024

Interestingly enough, it seems like DeVitto manifested these big changes in her life just a few months ago! While on a New Year's Eve cruise with Jared and their friends, she omnisciently predicted her eventual life-changing moment.

"Ditched the puffer for a bathing suit to bring in the New Year this year. If this is any indication of how the rest of 2024 is going to go, I'm in! Wishing you all a Happy New Year filled with love, growth and expansion. 🤍🤍," she captioned her Instagram post.

We'd say her wish for love, growth, and expansion is in the process of coming true! By the time November 2024 rolls around, DeVitto and her fiancé will be welcoming an undoubtedly adorable child into the world, and we're sure they can't be any happier.