Marina Squerciati shared the cutest photos with her cast mates upon return to filming for Season 12.

Burgess and Ruzek Are So Smiley in Their 1st Selfie Back on the Chicago P.D. Set

Filming has officially begun on Season 12 of Chicago P.D. and one fan-favorite cast member commemorated the occasion on social media with some adorable selfies!

Marina Squerciati's character, Kim Burgess, memorably ended Season 11 with an engagement (the third time's the charm) to Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), and fans are understandably excited! However, nobody may be more happy than Squerciati herself, who spent a few moments on the first day of filming by snapping a few selfies with her co-stars. Big smiles were in full effect in the star's super-sweet Instagram carousel shared on August 20. The first snap even showed Squerciati with Flueger (whom she affectionately calls "Paddy") side-by-side.

"And just like that...we back! Missed you loads. #ChicagoPD #HIATUS #IGhiatus #sorryaboutthat #myboys #mycrew #family #wolfpack #paddyflueger #laroycehawkins #voight #burzek #jasonbeghe,” she said.

How sweet. The star definitely missed her cast mates during their time off!

There's something about the cast reuniting for filming after some well-deserved time off that we love to see. Whether it's selfies with the rest of the gang or even wonderfully dramatic behind-the-scenes group photos, a reunion always feels so, so good, doesn't it?

While seeing old friends again for the first time in months is always exciting, Season 12 will bring a fresh face to the One Chicago universe: Actress Toya Turner has joined as a full-time series regular!

Who is the new Chicago P.D. cast member Toya Turner?

There's always room in the One Chicago universe for an actress of Turner's caliber. The 34-year-old caught audiences' attention with her seven-episode stint as nurse Gabrielle in the NBC series New Amsterdam from 2022-2023. But beginning in Season 12, she'll portray Patrol Officer Kiana Cook on Chicago P.D.!

Longtime viewers may recognize the talented Jamaican-American actress from her previous one-off appearances on Chicago Fire and Chicago Med — yep, she's about to earn the rare Chicago trifecta once Season 12 kicks off!

Toya Turner attends the ClexaCon 2021 convention at the Tropicana Las Vegas on October 08, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Turner's role on the show may have resulted from her manifesting her future — and judging by her only Instagram post, shared on August 5, her dreaming definitely paid off!

"When your vision board shows TF out!" she proudly captioned. “#dreamscometrue #livingthedream #newbeginnings #chicagopd #actorlife #setlife #badasstiti #visionboard #manifestation #dreambig #grateful #thankful #home #chicago”

Chicago P.D. Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, September 25, on NBC.