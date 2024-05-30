Burgess and Ruzek Might Get a Big Wedding After That Super Low-Key Proposal (DETAILS)

Burzek shippers breathed a collective sigh of relief when their two favorite cops, Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), finally got engaged for real. And after so much will-they-won't-they drama, the next question on everyone's mind is, when's the wedding? Luckily, the writers are already brainstorming ways to get these two hitched. Here's what we know.

A Burzek wedding is on the horizon

“I’m very excited to get into it,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line of the nuptials. “So few times on this show do you get these really happy moments.”

Sigan didn't specify whether the wedding would definitely be in Season 12, but it'll be great whenever it comes. “I think it’ll be fun [to write],” Sigan said. “There’s definitely a possibility of, ‘Are we going to do the wedding next year? Are we going to do the planning? What are we going to see?’ So, I’m excited to figure out all of that.”

Ruzek and Burgess's wedding could get big

The couple had a very low-key, intimate proposal, which Sigan called "so them."

“They’ve been through so much and they have grown so much that it was just this very honest, small, intimate moment between the two of them,” she explained, adding that the wedding may have to have a different vibe.

“I also think about [their daughter] Makayla and that she’s going to be a part of all those conversations and wanting to be a part of [the ceremony],” she said, continuing, “And Ruzek has this big family and all these friends… Is he going to want to do the whole thing? You could see them go either way. There’s probably a good middle ground there.”

This engagement is forever

Fans will remember than the couple has already been engaged twice before, but as the saying goes, third time's the charm. "The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over," Squerciati assured NBC Insider. "They'll go through stuff, but they're together now. They're the couple that we rely on... They're each going to go through things as one does in life and in marriage. But we're safe. I think we're safe."

"They're just a cozy, comfortable couple. They've been through everything. There's nothing they haven't been through," Squerciati continued. "I think that we've grown comfortable in our characters, in our skins, and that's really helped. I also think before, it was such a rocky, tumultuous relationship, they never should have gotten engaged. But because they've been through everything and managed to stay together, it does seem like they've proved their mettle. They've been through the fire, they're ready."

