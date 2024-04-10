Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
What's Happened to Patrick John Flueger's Character Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?
Chicago P.D. fans adore this dedicated Intelligence Unit member — who is half of the beloved couple "Burzek."
Chicago P.D.'s fearless Intelligence Unit is made stronger with Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) in it.
Whether it's a gruesome murder scene or intense robbery, when the going gets tough, Ruzek gets going. The character has appeared in all 11 seasons of Dick Wolf's Chicago-based procedural, and has also made several appearances on Chicago Med and Chicago Fire.
In between the high-stakes calls and intense investigations, Chi-Hards have delighted in watching the romance between Ruzek and his longtime partner (in every sense) Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati).
When did Adam Ruzek first appear on Chicago P.D.?
Ever since the premiere of Chicago P.D. ("Stepping Stone"), Ruzek has been part of the fearless Intelligence Unit.
Unlike many of his Intelligence Unit colleagues, Ruzek was plucked straight from the Police Academy — meaning he didn't get much experience as a patrol officer. However, he did grow up in a family of police officers, so he was dedicated to becoming an exemplary cop from a young age.
Ruzek got started in the united Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) told Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) to find recruits for the unit, and the latter honed in on Ruzek's unique zeal within the academy.
Who was Adam Ruzek engaged to before Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D.?
Before Ruzek dated Burgess, he was engaged twice, though both fell apart apart.
His first ex-fiancée was his high school girlfriend Nicole (whom viewers never saw). After he proposed when the two were 18 years-old, the couple broke it off because were too young.
Ruzek's second engagement was with his ex, Wendy (Emily Peterson), who was introduced in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Wrong Side of the Bars"). Their relationship was playful but superficial — he didn't feel comfortable opening up to her about work, despite the stress of the job — and they broke up well before the end of the season.
What's happened between Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?
Burgess and Ruzek slept together in Season 1, Episode 15 (“A Beautiful Friendship”) and were officially a couple in Season 2. He first proposed to her in the Season 2 finale ("Born Into Bad News"). But, after catching wind of Ruzek's commitment issues and noting his problematic proposal track record, Burgess broke it off in Season 3, Episode 12 ("Looking Out For Stateville").
From Season 3 through 6, Burgess and Ruzek attempted to date other people, but they would occasionally revisit their romanic connection only to separate again. Then, after a fateful hook-up in Season 7, Episode 4 ("Infection, Part III"), Burgess learned in Episode 8 ("No Regrets") that she was pregnant with Ruzek's child. He proposed in Episode 11 ("43rd And Normal"), but she turned him down.
Unfortunately, Burgess had miscarriage in Season 7, Episode 13 ("I Was Here"); Ruzek became a shoulder for her to lean on in the aftermath.
Then, after Burgess met a young orphaned girl named Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) in Season 8, Episode 3 ("Tender Age"), she decided to adopt her in Episode 5 ("In Your Care"). Burgess asked Ruzek if he wanted to become Makayla's legal custodian in Episode 13 ("Trouble Dolls"), and he ultimately accepted.
After excelling as co-parents, Burgess and Ruzek found themselves maturing and evolving as people, which shifted their relationship back into romantic territory. In Season 9, Episode 20 ("The Number of Rats"), Ruzek offered up his childhood home for Burgess and Makayla to live in — and he eventually moved in with them.
After attending couples therapy in Season 10, Episode 17 ("Out of the Depths"), Burgess and Ruzek finally opened up about their continued affection for each other, admitting they both wanted more but were fearful to admit it. They then hooked up again, and got back together as a couple by the start of Season 11.
The two got engaged in Season 11, Episode 3 ("Safe Harbor").
"Before, it was such a rocky, tumultuous relationship, they never should have gotten engaged. But because they've been through everything and managed to stay together, it does seem like they've proved their mettle," Squerciati told NBC Insider. "They've been through the fire, they're ready. The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over. They'll go through stuff, but they're together now."
When did Adam Ruzek and Hailey Upton date on Chicago P.D.?
Throughout Season 6 of Chicago P.D.,— when he was on the outs with Burgess romantically — viewers saw Ruzek get close to fellow Intelligence Unit officer Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos).
In Season 6, Episode 6 ("Bad Boys"), Ruzek was there for Upton after she was left reeling from a harrowing shooting that put her then-partner Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) in the hospital. After sharing a few drinks and comforting each other, Ruzek and Upton hooked up.
They attempted to keep their relationship on the down-low, but it didn't work. Ruzek and Upton eventually ended things in Season 6, Episode 12 ("Sacrifice") after realizing they couldn't balance their workplace dynamic with a romantic connection.
Who is Adam Ruzek's father on Chicago P.D.?
Ruzek's father is former 26th District Sergeant, Robert "Bob" Ruzek (Jack Coleman). Viewers first met Bob in Season 2, Episode 12 (“Disco Bob”) after his squad bumped into the Intelligence Unit at the scene of a burglary and murder case. It was instantly clear there was bad blood between Bob and Ruzek's commanding Sergeant, Voight.
Late, Bob visited his son's precinct and requested a meeting with Voight, warning him that if he ever led Ruzek down a dark path, the sergeant would pay for that mistake. Olinksky eventually shed some light on the tension between the two older men — they became rivals after a fight broke out at a party long ago.
Bob has since made several P.D. appearances, at one point accidentally bumping shoulders with Ruzek while he was undercover in Season 6, Episode 5 ("Fathers and Sons").
After celebrating his retirement party in Season 8, Episode 10 ("The Radical Truth"), Bob was kidnapped over a gambling debt. The Intelligence Unit was luckily able to rescue him before it was too late, and Bob has been enjoying a calmer lifestyle ever since.
Did Adam Ruzek die on Chicago P.D.?
In the Season 10 finale ("A Better Place"), Ruzek was shot and critically injured, leading him to be rushed to the hospital.
In the Season 11 premiere — which picked up six months after the Season 10 finale, fans learned that Ruzek had survived the shooting and was training to return to the Intelligence Unit.