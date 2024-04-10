What's Happened to Patrick John Flueger's Character Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?

What's happened between Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D.?

Burgess and Ruzek slept together in Season 1, Episode 15 (“A Beautiful Friendship”) and were officially a couple in Season 2. He first proposed to her in the Season 2 finale ("Born Into Bad News"). But, after catching wind of Ruzek's commitment issues and noting his problematic proposal track record, Burgess broke it off in Season 3, Episode 12 ("Looking Out For Stateville").

From Season 3 through 6, Burgess and Ruzek attempted to date other people, but they would occasionally revisit their romanic connection only to separate again. Then, after a fateful hook-up in Season 7, Episode 4 ("Infection, Part III"), Burgess learned in Episode 8 ("No Regrets") that she was pregnant with Ruzek's child. He proposed in Episode 11 ("43rd And Normal"), but she turned him down.

Unfortunately, Burgess had miscarriage in Season 7, Episode 13 ("I Was Here"); Ruzek became a shoulder for her to lean on in the aftermath.

Then, after Burgess met a young orphaned girl named Makayla (Ramona Edith Williams) in Season 8, Episode 3 ("Tender Age"), she decided to adopt her in Episode 5 ("In Your Care"). Burgess asked Ruzek if he wanted to become Makayla's legal custodian in Episode 13 ("Trouble Dolls"), and he ultimately accepted.

After excelling as co-parents, Burgess and Ruzek found themselves maturing and evolving as people, which shifted their relationship back into romantic territory. In Season 9, Episode 20 ("The Number of Rats"), Ruzek offered up his childhood home for Burgess and Makayla to live in — and he eventually moved in with them.

After attending couples therapy in Season 10, Episode 17 ("Out of the Depths"), Burgess and Ruzek finally opened up about their continued affection for each other, admitting they both wanted more but were fearful to admit it. They then hooked up again, and got back together as a couple by the start of Season 11.

The two got engaged in Season 11, Episode 3 ("Safe Harbor").

"Before, it was such a rocky, tumultuous relationship, they never should have gotten engaged. But because they've been through everything and managed to stay together, it does seem like they've proved their mettle," Squerciati told NBC Insider. "They've been through the fire, they're ready. The bait and switch for Ruzek and Burgess are over. They'll go through stuff, but they're together now."