Atwater Tries to Stop His CI from Shooting an Offender | Chicago P.D. | NBC

The Most Dramatic Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. Moments | One Chicago | NBC

The Chicago P.D. star has done a total 180 in the 23 years since.

Patrick John Flueger Looks Nothing Like Ruzek With Tomato-Red Hair (PHOTO)

Even the most die-hard Chicago P.D. fan has never seen Patrick John Flueger like this before. Unless they grew up on Disney movies.

How to Watch Watch the Season 12 premiere of Chicago P.D. Wednesday, September 25 at 10/9c on NBC.

Flueger, who has played CPD Intelligence Unit Officer Adam Ruzek since Season 1 of the hit series, had a small but memorable role in The Princess Diaries (2001). It required him to color his hair a bright, tomato red, and it changed his whole look. Check it out farther down.

RELATED: Jesse Lee Soffer & Patrick John Flueger Dancing Together Is Hilarious Yet Sultry

Flueger can pull off all sorts of styles. In one video, taken during an unknown period on P.D., Adam Ruzek wears lengthy locks better suited for a pop star than a cop (watch here). Granted, it's a wig, but the effect is still the same; something about seeing the tough-as-nails Ruzek with blonde hair past his shoulders is so amusing. Add him to the running list of NBC-universe cops who can pull off this look: Christopher Meloni, Ice T, and, now, Patrick John Flueger.

Who did Patrick John Flueger play in The Princess Diaries?

Flueger's character, Jeremiah Hart, is an oddball friend of main character Mia (Anne Hathaway) and her best friend Lilly (Heather Matarazzo). Jeremiah is artsy and likes magic, and is a target of bully Lana (This Is Us star Mandy Moore), until Mia stands up for him and shoves an ice cream cone onto her chest in a triumphant moment.

Patrick John Flueger appeared in The Princess Diaries as Jeremiah. Photo: NBC/Disney

And that's not the only place you may have a seen a young, up-and-coming Flueger...

Who did Patrick John Flueger play on Law & Order: SVU?

In Season 5, Episode 5 (''Families''), Flueger played Aidan Connor, a teenage boy whom Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) interviews after the body of his friend, Shannon Coyle, is found. The detectives later find out that Aidan and Shannon were secretly dating, and that Shannon was pregnant at the time of her death from blunt force trauma.

Aideen Connor (Patrick Flueger) and Debra Connor (Jane Seymour) appear in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 5 Episode 15 -- "Families". Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

However, the pregnancy turned out to be the result of incest, but Aidan was still the father because he and Shannon were, though they didn't know it, half-siblings, which is why their parents didn't want them to date.

Upon finding out the truth, Aidan has a mental breakdown and confesses to murdering Shannon's father (who was there when Shannon died accidentally), but it's soon revealed that he is covering for his mother, who is convicted of the crime.

RELATED: Burgess & Ruzek with Their Doppelgangers on Set Will Make You Double-Take (PIC)