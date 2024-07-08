Ice T Looks Like a Different Person With Shoulder-Length Blonde Hair

The Law & Order: SVU star sported a new hairstyle on SNL for a very funny sketch.

Ice T isn't really known for drastic hair transformations. Especially in recent years, he's pretty much kept to his standard buzz cut. But for a 2022 Saturday Night Live sketch, the Law & Order: SVU star debuted some locks that made him look virtually unrecognizable.

Ice T leaned into the House of the Dragon look on SNL with long, blonde hair

Granted, the locks were just strands of a very well-made wig, but still, getting to see Ice T with shoulder-length blonde hair is iconic. He sported the wig for a sketch spoofing the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, which you can watch in the video, above.

And peep Ice T's foray into blonde hair in the photo, below.

Ice-T during the “House of the Dragon” sketch on Saturday Night Live Episode 1832, Saturday, November 12, 2022. Photo: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Ice T's hair here is made even more perfect with the white hat and dramatic jacket he's wearing. Maybe SVU can revive this look for an episode where Ice T's character, Fin, goes undercover. We can dream, right?

In reality, the closest Ice T will probably ever get to blonde again is posing in photos with his wife, Coco Austin, whose long, platinum blonde hair is one of her signatures. She and Ice have been married for over 20 years and share a daughter, 8-year-old Chanel.

Ice T and Coco Austin attend the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 25th Anniversary Celebration at Edge at Hudson Yards on January 16, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"I couldn’t have picked a better partner," Ice T told InTouch about Austin. "She pulls her weight and kills it in every department."

On the secret to their happy marriage, Ice revealed, "We address problems quickly. She doesn’t say, 'I’m mad at you from last month.' How am I supposed to fix something if I didn’t know it was broken? And we compromise. If you want to win every argument and do whatever you want to do, there’s a name for that — it’s called being single!"

Ice T on SVU

Law & Order: SVU just wrapped its landmark 25th season. Season 26 will premiere this fall on NBC and will see Ice T stepping back into Fin's shoes. Ice and his co-star, Mariska Hargitay (Olivia Benson), have an incredible friendship both on and off-screen.

"I want to tell you that it is so profoundly right that your name is now here, forever commemorated in this place. Because there is something else that I hold sacred, and that is friendship. Your achievements and your artistry and your whole verbal judo, your whole story, runs so deep," Hargitay said about Ice T during his Hollywood Walk of Fame induction ceremony in 2023.